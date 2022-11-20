"Not every slogger can open!!!"- Furious fans want Rishabh Pant dropped from India's T20I team after another failure

The experiment of sending Rishabh Pant to the top of the order hasn't worked as the southpaw was dismissed for just six runs off 13 balls in the second T20I against New Zealand at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.
Rishabh Pant opened the batting with Ishan Kishan and many felt this was the right move as he would be able to express himself better with the field up. However, he struggled to put bat to ball and apart from an on-drive, failed to find any gaps.
In the end, Pant just seemed frustrated and tried to play a wild slog to a delivery from Lockie Ferguson. Instead, he just ended up getting a top edge and Tim Southee completed a fine catch, running behind from short third man.
Fans on Twitter have been frustrated with the backing that Rishabh Pant has received despite not giving any performance of note. They slammed the stand-in Indian vice-captain for not making the most of his opportunity. Here are some of the reactions:
Time running out for Rishabh Pant in T20Is?
Having not performed consistently in the middle-order, Pant has been in and out of the Indian T20I side. Even in the T20 World Cup, the southpaw didn't play the first four games as the team preferred Dinesh Karthik.
It seems that the management have decided that Pant is just not meant to be in the middle-order and that he might do more damage as an opener. However, this failure has made fans wonder how long the left-hander will be backed with names like Sanju Samson and Prithvi Shaw waiting in the wings.
Fellow opener Ishan Kishan got off to a decent start and Team India have posted 50/1 after 6.4 overs with play having been stopped due to a rain interruption at the time of writing.
New Zealand XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson
India XI: Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya (c), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal