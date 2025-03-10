"Not to forget the silent hero" - Rohit Sharma heaps praise on Team India batter after 2025 Champions Trophy final win

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma praised Shreyas Iyer for being their unsung hero in the 2025 Champions Trophy title run. The Men in Blue ran the table, winning all five games in the tournament, to complete a record third Champions Trophy win.

While several others dominated the limelight, Iyer went under the radar despite being a model of consistency throughout the competition. He finished as the second-leading run-scorer with 243 runs at an average of over 48 despite batting in the middle-order.

The 30-year-old scored crucial 40s in the semifinal and final against Australia and New Zealand to help India pull off tricky run-chases.

Speaking about Iyer in the press conference after the final, Rohit said (Via India Today):

"We knew the conditions would be difficult, but we adapted well. If you look at all the games, the first game was against Bangladesh. I know it was only 230, but we knew that the wicket was a little slow. We needed partnerships. The batsmen made big partnerships. Not to forget the silent hero Shreyas Iyer throughout the tournament was brilliant."

He added:

"He was very, very important in that middle phase for us. Stitched the partnerships with all the batters who are batting with him that semi-final against Australia, with him and with Virat at that point was very, very important."

Iyer has been arguably India's most important middle-order batter in ODIs over the past several years, averaging 48.22 at a strike rate of 100 in 70 games.

"That's why my work is less than it should be" - Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma top-scored for India in the run-chase in the grand finale [Credit: Getty]

Rohit Sharma praised India's middle-order for consistently bailing the side out of tricky situations throughout the 2025 Champions Trophy. The skipper led from the front in the all-important final against New Zealand, scoring a blistering 76 off 83 deliveries.

His onslaught helped India's middle-order steady the ship and overcome the loss of three quick wickets to complete the run-chase of 252 in 49 overs.

"Even against Pakistan and New Zealand, the league game that we played. And even today, to be honest When I got out, we had lost three wickets. And at that time, again, we needed a partnership of 50 to 70 runs, which he and Shreyas have done. So, when such performances happen, when you understand the conditions and adapt to the conditions as soon as possible, it feels good. So, that's why my work is less than it should be," said Rohit.

The 2025 Champions Trophy title made Rohit Sharma India's second captain to win multiple ICC titles. He led the side to an unbeaten run in the 2024 T20 World Cup before a similar unblemished campaign in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

