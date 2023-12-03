"Not hoping for a good end for David Warner in his last Test series against us" - Shaheen Shah Afridi

Pakistan's pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi wishes to put David Warner under immense pressure in the upcoming Test series against Australia, set to begin on December 14th in Perth. With Warner likely to retire from red-ball internationals after the series, the left-arm speedster hopes not to see a fairytale ending for the veteran.

The 37-year-old had indicated earlier this year that he hopes to go out of Test cricket in his home ground of Sydney, which will stage the 3rd and final match of the series. With the southpaw's Test returns getting thinner with each passing season, the former vice-captain would want to finish his career on a high. He would fancy facing Pakistan as he averages 83.53 against them.

Speaking to reporters, Afridi underlined the need to carry their current momentum in the Test series Down Under. As quoted by CricketPakistan.pk, he stated:

"We would wish him good luck but not hoping for a good end for David Warner in his last Test series against us. This is an important series for Pakistan as we are leading the World Test Championship's point table at the moment."

Pakistan are at the summit of the WTC standings after blanking Sri Lanka in a two-Test series earlier this year on the back of playing some aggressive cricket. They will look to continue the same trend under new captain Shan Masood.

"We are all up for this challenge" - Shaheen Shah Afridi

Shaheen Afridi celebrates a wicket. (Credits: Twitter)

Afridi also pins his hopes on the four-day practice match in Canberra to get them well-prepared for the opening Test at the Optus Stadium. The 23-year-old added:

"We have played against the recently announced Australia's 14-member squad, and we are all up for this challenge. We don't have much experience of Canberra, but I am sure this four-day match against PM XI will help us prepare well for the series against the home team starting from Perth."

Pakistan have a dismal record in Australia, having not won a Test Down Under since 1995.