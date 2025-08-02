“Not India’s problem that England are playing with 10” - Former cricketer’s blunt remark amid ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Former spinner Ravichandran Ashwin stated that India need not pay heed to the fact that England are playing with one player short in the fifth Test at The Oval. The hosts lost veteran pacer Chris Woakes' services midway through Day 1 itself after he dislocated his shoulder while trying to save a boundary.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) eventually confirmed that Woakes will not play further part in the contest due to the severity of the injury. With no replacement rules in place apart from circumstances involving concussion, the team have had to manage with just 10 players.

Woakes' absence meant that England only had nine wickets in their first innings, and more importantly, only three seamers to operate with for the majority of the contest. With the conditions not conducive for spin bowling, the pace trio will have to put in a mammoth shift as India could capitalise on Joe Root and Jacob Bethell's part-time spin bowling.

Ashwin opined that India should only focus on trying to survive the entirety of Day 3 with the bat, without thinking of England's bowling options in Woakes' absence.

"It is not India's problem that England are playing with 10. It is not about the score, I want to see India bat all day long tomorrow. Get through Gus Atkinson's first spell, get through Josh Tongue's first spell, and then the game begins. There will be no role for spinners, even in the fourth innings. If we have to turn to spinners, then we will be in trouble," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Team India were caught in a similar predicament after Rishabh Pant sustained a fractured toe on Day 1 of the fourth Test at Old Trafford. In that instance, Dhruv Jurel came in as a replacement wicket-keeper, while Pant battled the injury to resume his knock in the first innings after initially being retired hurt.

The Men in Blue's fate on Day 3 is heavily tied to Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is unbeaten on 51 at the crease. Ashwin remarked that the youngster did not look confused out in the middle compared to his first innings outing.

"Today his (Jaiswal) intention was clear, he wanted to score runs. In the first innings, he was indecisive, he was confused, that is why he got out. So, I don't think he will change his game much," Ashwin said.

Jaiswal was trapped LBW for just 2 in the first innings, and has been troubled by the around-the-wicket angle for a while now. Prior to his fifty at The Oval, he was dismissed in single digits in three of his last four outings.

"If I was England batting fourth on this wicket, I would be the happiest" - R Ashwin on The Oval pitch after Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

The green top at The Oval has behaved exactly as expected so far. However, with the pitch possibly baking down due to the sun, the effect of the rollers, and the divots already in place, there is a major doubt as to how the surface will pan out in the second half of the contest.

The former spinner opined that the pitch might get better to bat on as the match progresses, and urged India to aim for a tricky fourth innings target.

"If wicket of Sai hadn't fallen towards the end of the day, I might have said it was India's day all in all. But this Test match is going topsy-turvy. If I was England batting fourth on this wicket, I would be the happiest, because I feel that might be the best time to bat. So, it cannot be a 180-200 chase, it has to be a little more," Ashwin concluded.

Team India currently have a 52-run lead with eight wickets in hand ahead of Day 3. The pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and the night-watchman Akash Deep will resume from their overnight scores.

