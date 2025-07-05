"Not just one match wonder" - Fans laud KL Rahul for his gritty half-century in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Fans praised Indian opener KL Rahul for his impressive fifty in the ongoing Edgbaston Test against England on Saturday (July 5). Rahul's knock helped India stretch their lead and put the hosts in a spot of bother.
Rahul started his innings on a positive note in the third session on Friday and remained unbeaten on 28. The right-hander showed patience and strong technique to continue the momentum on the fourth day as well.
KL Rahul reached his fifty off 78 balls, with a delightful cover drive off Josh Tongue. However, Tongue's next over witnessed him going past the defense of Rahul with a peach and dismissing him for a well-compiled 55 off 84.
At the lunch break, India were at 177/3, with Shubman Gill (24*) and Rishabh Pant (41*) at the crease.
Fans were largely appreciative of Rahul's knock, which set up a stable platform for the Indian middle-order. One of them wrote:
"KL Rahul : Not just one match wonder"
Here are the other reactions:
"Watching KL Rahul bat on his good day is like feeling the warmth of the sun on a cold winter morning," a fan posted.
"KL Rahul is seriously my favorite batsman to watch these days. Man in talented beyond belief," another wrote.
"After Murali Vijay, KL Rahul is the best overseas batsman for India," a fan tweeted.
KL Rahul recently etched his name into history books
KL Rahul continues to be India's prized possession in overseas Tests. In the first fixture of the ongoing series at Headingley, Rahul returned with scores of 42 & 137. The latter knock saw him become the first Indian opener to score three tons on English soil.
Rahul went past the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Vijay Merchant, Rahul Dravid, and Ravi Shastri, who had two hundreds each in England.
Interestingly, Rahul has scored eight of his nine centuries away from home. His best knock in England came at The Oval in 2018, where he hit 149.
