"Not long now" - Wasim Jaffer shares Jasprit Bumrah meme ahead of the speedster's return

Team India's star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is all set to make his much-awaited return to international cricket in the upcoming three-match T20I series in Ireland.

Bumrah has been named the captain of the second-string Indian side against the Irish. Ahead of the T20I series opener, former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer shared a hilarious meme on Jasprit Bumrah's bowling action.

The cricketer-turned-expert posted:

"Not long now 🤞😄."

Bumrah was forced to be on the sidelines due to a major back injury, for which he underwent surgery in New Zealand in March. He missed several important matches due to the injury, including last year's T20 World Cup in Australia and the ICC World Test Championship (WTC 2023) final earlier this year.

He was also ruled out of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). The fast bowler's fitness will be key for the Men in Blue ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 and the subsequent ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

"Other people’s expectations are their problem. My job is to enjoy the game, prepare best and put my best foot forward" - Jasprit Bumrah

Speaking ahead of the first T20I between India and Ireland, Jasprit Bumrah stated that his main focus is to enjoy the game and not carry the baggage of expectations.

He also spoke about how he doesn't take other people's opinions very seriously and instead prioritises his preparations. Bumrah remarked:

"I respect people’s opinion, but good or bad, I don’t take them seriously. I don’t want to put the baggage of expectation on myself. Neither do I have unrealistic expectations from myself regarding the load I have to carry. I have never been away from cricket so long. I want to enjoy the game."

"Other people’s expectations are their problem. My is job to enjoy the game, prepare best and put my best foot forward. I am doing that and, hopefully, everything will take care of itself," he added.

The T20I series opener between India and Ireland will take place in Dublin on Friday, August 18.