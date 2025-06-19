"Not a lot of experience" - Former South Africa captain drops series prediction ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith has predicted that England will win the upcoming five-Test series against India. The 44-year-old felt that the Ben Stokes-led side had done consistently well in home conditions and added that if England's batters got runs, they could control the series.

Smith felt that while India's new look batting lineup had the talent, it perhaps lacked the experience to play in English conditions. He told Betway South Africa's YouTube channel:

"I am going to go for the home team in the series. I think they'll be up for it. They do play well at home. I think consistently their results at home have been the best. They do know how to be successful there. I think if their batters can find form, they'll control the series."

"The other thing that stands against India for me in many ways is they have got some talent in their batting lineup but not a lot of experience in the conditions that are going to come their way," Smith added.

The 44-year-old also felt that this series would be big for England as their attacking style of cricket had not delivered consistent results. He also felt that they would be under pressure with the Ashes series scheduled later in 2025, saying:

"I think it is a big one for England at home. Obviously, India come with huge expectations, with the fanaticism of their fans. The support for Indian cricket is enormous. I think those players even though they have lost the experience of Kohli and Rohit, they are still exposed to a lot more pressure. But I think around the England squad it has had a lot of razzmatazz it probably has not achieved the results that they would have liked."

"Certainly changed the style of play. Brought an excitement to Test cricket. If you look down, it probably fundamentally has not produced the results that they would have liked on a consistent basis. So knowing Baz (Brendon McCullum) well, that would be irking him.

"I think this is a big series for them, big statement series for this England team to set a marker in the sand and say 'we are here and we mean business' especially with an Ashes year approaching, there is a lot of pressure on this Test lineup," Smith concluded.

Graeme Smith says India would be hoping for a dry summer in their upcoming England tour

Graeme Smith won two Test series as South Africa's captain in England in 2008 and 2012. He felt that India would be hoping for a dry summer in England, which would bring their spin bowling options into play.

He also felt that if the batters outside Joe Root got among the runs in the series, it could get hard for the visitors.

"India to a degree would be hoping for a dry summer. They have got some incredible spin all-round options. England play well at home. The confidence they get in front of their fans, Ben Stokes is fit again.

"I am sure he wants to have a big summer. The key to them is can the batters outside Joe Root be consistent and if they can, I think it is going to be a tough tour for India," Smith said.

Smith admitted that not having the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma was a huge loss for India, but felt that it offered others an opportunity to perform in their absence.

"It is going to be hard. Two iconic Indian cricketers travelled the world. So you are losing leadership, experience and you are losing the quality with the bat. When that happens, all that pressure and responsibility shifts onto other shoulders whereas they would be the attention grabbers arriving in England, cameras, the media, it almost allows everyone else to fly a little bit under the radar in their preparation.

"That is going to be entirely different now. It could be a Shubman Gill, a Yashasvi Jaiswal or Jasprit Bumrah. New people will have to carry that can and make sure that they take the responsibility and develop the team and get the team ready for what's about to come. So it is a huge loss but in many ways, an opportunity for someone else to stand up," Smith opined.

Newly-appointed vice-captain Rishabh Pant said on Wednesday that skipper Shubman Gill would take Kohli's spot at number four while he would bat at number five.

