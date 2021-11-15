"Not much, to be honest" - George Bailey on Mitchell Marsh's T20 WC performance having a bearing on Ashes selection

Australian chief selector George Bailey has dismissed suggestions that the match-winning performance of all-rounder Mitchell Marsh in the T20 World Cup final would have any bearing on his possible Ashes selection later this winter.

Marsh had his finest hour as an international player on Sunday night in Dubai. He smashed an unbeaten 50-ball 77 to power Australia to their maiden men's T20 World Cup title at the expense of New Zealand.

Following his brilliant run at the World Cup, former Australian cricketers like Ian Healy have called for the inclusion of the Western Australian in the Ashes squad. However, Bailey has dismissed the suggestion, as he doesn't believe that performance in one format merits selection in another. He also likened T20 and Tests as completely different sports.

"Not much, to be honest. They're (T20s and Tests) about as far removed, we joke internally that they're different sports in many respects," Bailey told SEN World on Monday.

He added:

"There's not much flow on, (but) you love to see players perform well internationally because you know it gives them great confidence going forward, and there's no better time to pick someone than when they are up and about and confident."

"I don't necessarily think that individual form in one format flows into another, and I don't necessarily think that winning the T20 World Cup gives us any great advantage heading into the Ashes," Bailey added.

Marsh played one of the greatest knocks ever witnessed in a T20 World Cup final. So Bailey reckoned that instead of talking about Ashes selection, it is important to celebrate what the all-rounder has achieved.

"I think it's really important that we celebrate the tournament and the role he's played in that team, and celebrate the fact that he's an Australian hero for a day, and he's very much a catalyst behind us holding the trophy above our heads," Bailey said.

Mitchell Marsh scored 185 runs in five innings at an average of 61.67 and a dazzling strike rate of 146.83 in Australia's triumphant T20 World Cup 2021 campaign.

"Hopefully, we get to see him playing all three formats" - George Bailey on Mitchell Marsh

George Bailey has not completely shut the door on Marsh for inclusion in the other formats. The former Australian player believes the all-rounder still has a lot to offer to Australian cricket across formats in the next few years.

"We know Mitch is a very, very good player, and he has played Test cricket in the past; so we know he's capable of it," said Bailey.

"What I can say about Mitch is that we have full confidence that the next two, three and hopefully four years are going to be the best cricketing years of his career, so hopefully we get to see him playing all three formats for Australia," he added.

Mitchell Marsh has thus far featured in 32 Tests, averaging 25.2 with the bat and 38.64 with the ball. He last played a Test match at the Kennington Oval in London during the 2019 Ashes.

The 2021 Ashes series will get underway at the Gabba in Brisbane on December 08.

