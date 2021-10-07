"Ashes series make people's careers" - Nathan Lyon expects England to name their full strength squad

Australian ace spinner Nathan Lyon has opined that the prestigious Ashes series holds an opportunity to build a cricketer's career. Lyon, soon to turn 34 next month, also expects England to send their full-strength squad to Australia for the Ashes 2021.

His statement came to light in response to England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) uncertainty over sending a full squad. Over the weekend, the ECB have contacted their players to provide them with the latest details about the proposed arrangements for the tour.

While speaking with the Sydney Morning Herald, Lyon said:

"I'm expecting England to come out pretty well full strength. Ashes series make people's careers, so if people don't come out and someone comes out and has an absolute blinder of an Ashes series, that really sets their careers up. I know if I was in their shoes I would be putting both hands up for selection and coming on that tour."

The off-spinner also mentioned that an Ashes series is the pinnacle for any Australian cricketer to play in. He elucidated:

"I think that shows the passion between the two Nations and it's the Pinnacle as an Australian cricketer to play in the Ashes series. So no doubt there will be some comments flying around and creating a b theater, which I'm all for, so it should be good fun."

Lyon, who has 399 Test wickets to his name, is preparing for the Ashes encounter on December 8. He has not played a Test since January 2021 or a first-class match since April.

Lyon revealed he was disappointed after not getting selected for the white-ball set-up, including the World T20 2021

The 34-year old also divulged his frustration at not being considered for the Australian white-ball cricket setup.

The New South Wales bowler was left out of Australia's winter limited-overs tour of the West Indies and Bangladesh. Likewise, he was not in contention for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, which is to be held in the UAE and Oman.

Leaving out Lyon, the Aussies opted to take Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar and Mitchell Swepson as their prime spinners in the squad for the T20 World Cup.

Citing his disappointment, Lyon said:

"Yeah, 100 percent I was disappointed. That drives me even more to be honest with you. I'm disappointed I didn't get selected in either of those squads, if I'm being honest. But that's something that I can keep working on, keep putting my hand up for selection. I've been really productive this offseason being able to work on a couple of different balls in white-ball cricket."

Also Read

With Australia set to commence their T20 World Cup campaign against South Africa on October 23, the Ashes continues to remain in doubt.

The Ashes between Australia and England is set to begin on December 8 in Brisbane.

Edited by Diptanil Roy