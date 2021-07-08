Sourav Ganguly turns down Shantha Rangaswamy's request for warm-up matches ahead of Australia series

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly has turned down a request to host pink-ball warm-up matches ahead of the India Women's one-off Test series against Australia later this year.

Ganguly's comments came after Apex Council member Shantha Rangaswamy wrote a letter to the BCCI highlighting the need for practice matches.

India Women’s Team Tour Of Australia 2021:



1st ODI: Sep 19, North Sydney Oval (D/N)

2nd OD: Sep 22, Junction Oval

3rd ODI: Sep 24, JO



Test Match: Sep 30 – Oct 3: WACA Ground (D/N)



1st T20I: Oct 7, NSO

2nd T20I: Oct 9, NSO

3rd T20I: Oct 11, NSO#TeamIndia #AUSWvINDW — Rajesh Khilare (@Cricrajeshpk) May 20, 2021

Addressing a press conference on the occasion of his 49th birthday, Sourav Ganguly said that, due to the monsoon season, it will not be possible to host pink-ball games for women cricketers.

"Domestic matches are difficult to organise in August because of rain," Sourav Ganguly told reporters.

India Women will play a three-match ODI series against Australia, which starts on September 19 in the lead-up to the one-off pink-ball Test at the WACA. The tour will culminate in a three-match T20I series.

There is a dire need for warm-up matches for the women cricketers: Shantha Rangaswamy

Former India cricketer Shantha Rangaswamy had earlier proposed a two-day game involving four teams before the squad embark on the Australian tour. She suggested that the BCCI use the Women's Challengers Trophy window to stage the practice games.

“I suggest that 4 teams of at least 13 players be picked and they play each other in two-day games to familiarise themselves. The president (Sourav Ganguly) spoke of the time constraints given the 14-day quarantine in Australia,” wrote Shantha Rangaswamy.

“But to ward off a one-sided Test against Australia, there is a dire need to make them play as suggested above. Since the IPL Women’s Challenge itself is in jeopardy given the time constraints, I appeal to all of you to schedule the above to make the women’s team adapt to the pink ball," continued Shantha Rangaswamy.

#TeamIndia's batting sensation Shafali Verma & all-rounder Sneh Rana were nominated for @ICC women's 'Player of the Month' award for June following their standout performances against England. pic.twitter.com/XsQZUElHuz — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 7, 2021

India Women pulled off an outstanding draw against England last month in Bristol. The tailenders produced a stellar effort with the bat on the last day of the tie to pull off a draw.

