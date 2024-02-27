Star Australian batter Steve Smith has insisted that he remains unfazed about whether or not he gets selected for the 2024 T20 World Cup squad, adding that he will be at peace either way.

The former Australian captain's recent T20 performances mean his selection chances hang by the thread. Smith made scores of 11 and 4 in the recently concluded T20I series against New Zealand when given a chance to open the innings.

Speaking to AAP, Smith admitted that a few good balls made a massive difference, but he will accept whatever decision the selectors make for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

"I got a couple of decent balls to be fair. (Adam) Milne got one to take off in the second game, which was tough. Lockie, when that sun was setting, it was quite difficult to pick up and he gave me a nice in-swinger. Look, it wasn’t ideal, but it is what it is and whatever will be will be from here. I’m not really sure what (selectors) want to do. I’m not really too fussed either way. If I’m there, I’m there. If I’m not, I’m not," he said.

While the likes of David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, and Mitchell Starc will participate in IPL 2024 to boost their form ahead of the T20 World Cup, Smith went unsold at the auction. Hence, the right-handed batter's chances of getting selected for the ICC event look bleak.

"I don't see it as anything different" - Steve Smith on opening the innings

With Smith set to open the innings even in the upcoming Test series in New Zealand, he doesn't see a major change in the role.

"It's fun, but honestly I don't see it as anything different. I batted at three for an extended part of my career and I batted at four, where I've been in inside of two overs. It's really nothing that new to me," he explained.

The New South Wales cricketer began opening since the Test series against the West Indies at home. However, his best of 91 in the fourth innings of the Brisbane Test went in vain as West Indies narrowly won the game.

