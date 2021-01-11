"Not his space to mark" – Hogg reacts to Steve Smith removing Rishabh Pant's crease marks

Former Australia cricketer Brad Hogg was unhappy with the way Steve Smith tried to erase Rishabh Pant's crease marks on the pitch during the final day of the third Test in Sydney.

Hogg mentioned that the incident caught his eye during live coverage and added that Smith had no business being there.

During the drinks break in the first session, Steve Smith shadow batted at the wicket. After a few seconds, he rubbed his shoes at the crease and removed Rishabh Pant's marks.

The Indian wicket-keeper batsman had to set his guard again following the break. Cricket fans expressed their disappointment on social media after Smith's antics.

Following the SCG Test between India and Australia, a fan had asked Brad Hogg about his views on the incident to which the wrist-spinner said:

"Batsmans area. Not his space to mark! It did alert my eyes during the live coverage," wrote Brad Hogg.

It will be interesting to see how the match officials react to what Steve Smith did. So far, there has been no official word on this incident.

Steve Smith returned to form at the Sydney Cricket Ground

Steve Smith scored a century in the first innings of the SCG Test

Steve Smith had struggled to get going in the first two Test matches against the Indian cricket team. However, he regained his touch in Sydney, scoring 131 runs off 226 balls in the first innings. His century helped the Aussies take a 94-run first-innings lead.

In the second innings, Steve Smith aggregated 81 runs from 167 deliveries and helped Australia set a 407-run target.

Despite Australia's best efforts, the hosts could not defeat Team India in Sydney. The final Test of the IND v AUS series will begin this Friday in Brisbane.