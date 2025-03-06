“Not sure how much I would’ve enjoyed that relaxedness” - Former captain slams Brendon McCullum’s methods after 2025 Champions Trophy failure

Former England captain Alastair Cook is not convinced of head coach Brendon McCullum's principles which align with a casual approach to the game and an uninhibited outlook in general. The newly appointed white-ball coach is under severe scrutiny after a tame whitewash in India followed by an early exit in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Being a modern-day coach, Brendon McCullum has emphasized having a relaxed dressing room, prioritizing the team atmosphere over everything else. While people are still on the fence regarding his revolutionary tactics in red-ball cricket, his white-ball tenure has had no admirers so far.

Former England players like Kevin Pietersen and Steve Harmison have repeatedly brought up the current squad's casual demeanor, and questionable preparation methods ahead of matches. Jos Buttler and co. were lambasted after winning only one out of eight matches during the India tour.

Alastair Cook, who retired well before Brendon McCullum took charge of the Test team, highlighted how preparation was of paramount importance while working with coaching staff members of his time.

"All my preparation was done leading up to it. I hit a lot of balls. I see the set-up now with Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes and it's a lot more relaxed. I am not sure how much I would have enjoyed that relaxedness," Cook said on Load of BS on Sport podcast (via ANI).

"I liked - I suppose with Goochy (Graeme Gooch), hit lots of balls, and if you are in form hit even more balls because you do not want to waste that rhythm. Andy Flower was constantly improving, always working," he added.

Brendon McCullum took over from Matthew Mott as England's white-ball head coach, on top of his duties as red-ball side coach. The squad did have Marcus Trescothick as an interim coach during the transition period, but the disappointing nature of the results has remained consistent throughout.

"There's a perception out there that we're a happy-go-lucky, arrogant type of team" - Brendon McCullum

England finished bottom of Group B in the Champions Trophy without a single win to their name. They lost close encounters to Afghanistan and Australia, before closing out their campaign with a loss to South Africa.

Brendon McCullum defended his team after a dismal campaign which led to Jos Buttler resigning from his post as white-ball captain.

"We've had our opportunities and played some okay cricket. and both games we could have won, and then we're sitting here and talking about something slightly different. I genuinely believe we've got immense talent in English cricket across all forms," McCullum said after England's Champions Trophy campaign came to an end (via ESPN Cricinfo).

"If anything, we are lacking confidence. There's a perception out there that we're a happy-go-lucky, arrogant type of team. We couldn't be further from that. These guys are too hard on themselves, they've got immense talent they are desperate ... to perform," he added.

England are on a horrendous run in white-ball cricket, particularly ODI cricket, where they have won only one out of their last 10 matches.

