Not Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik picks another Fab 4 member as best Test batter of 21st century

Former Indian wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik ranked Virat Kohli among other legendary batters in an interesting exercise of picking the best Test batter among those to have debuted after 2000 (via Cricbuzz). With a Tennis Grand Slam-like format, starting with the Round of 16, Karthik picked a winner from each section.

Ad

The former Indian gloveman picked Virat Kohli over Angelo Matthews, Graeme Smith over Michael Clarke, Virender Sehwag over Alastair Cook, and Younis Khan over Hashim Amla on the left-hand side. Karthik went for Steve Smith over Kane Williamson, AB de Villiers over Cheteshwar Pujara, Joe Root over David Warner, and Kumar Sangakkara over Kevin Pietersen on the right.

In the quarterfinal, Kartik picked Kohli over Graeme Smith, Sehwag over Younis Khan, Steve Smith over AB de Villiers, and Root over Sangakkara.

Ad

Trending

Coming to the final four, the former wicketkeeper went for Kohli over Sehwag and Smith over Root. In the grand finale between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, Karthik went for the former Aussie captain.

Meanwhile, Root and Cook are the top two in run-scoring among the 16 batters ranked, with 13,543 and 12,472 runs, respectively. Sangakkara is the only other batter on the above list that features in the top 10 all-time in run-scoring in Tests with 12,400 runs.

Ad

Dinesh Karthik's best Test batter since 2000: Steve Smith

Virat Kohli vs Steve Smith in Tests

Virat Kohli and Steve Smith have gone hard against each other as batters and captains in several high-octane Border-Gavaskar Trophies in their respective careers.

The former recently retired from the longest format after scoring 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, including 30 centuries, in 123 outings. Meanwhile, Smith continues to dominate Test cricket with 10,477 runs at an average of 56.02, including 36 centuries, in 119 matches.

While the Australian right-hander holds a significant edge over his Indian counterpart in overall Test numbers, their records away from home are similarly one-sided. Kohli scored 4,894 runs in away Tests at an average of 41.12 with 16 centuries, while Smith has scored 5,462 runs at an average of over 53 with 18 three-figure scores.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news