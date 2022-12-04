"Nothing is certain except Death, taxes, and Iyer getting out on short ball" - Twitterati disappointed with Shreyas Iyer's repeated mode of dismissals

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer fell prey to a short-pitched delivery once again as it was the cause for his dismissal in the first ODI against Bangladesh on Sunday, December 4. Shreyas scored 24 runs off 39 deliveries before departing in the 20th over off Ebadot Hossain's bowling.
The short ball continues to haunt Shreyas across formats and conditions, making it a constant menace despite his good run of form of late. The right-handed batter, who is Team India's second-highest run-scorer in ODIs this year, was primed to play a pivotal role at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium following a top-order collapse.
He came into bat at No. 4 after Rohit Sharma's dismissal in the 10th over. Shreyas took his time on a sluggish surface and had KL Rahul for company at the other end. Mustafizur Rahman and Ebadot constantly tested Shreyas.
Ebadot, who was able to hit the deck hard with his height, pulled the trigger with a lethal short ball yet again on the final delivery of his fifth over. The ploy worked as Shreyas was drawn into the pull shot, but could not judge the bounce or get his timing right and only managed an outside edge. Mushfiqur Rahim safely claimed the catch behind the stumps to send the batter back into the pavilion.
Team India in trouble after Shreyas Iyer's dismissal
Shreyas and Rahul negotiated the initial phase of the middle overs after India lost their top order inside 11 overs. Placed in a perilous situation at 49-3 at one stage, the pair stitched together a 43-run partnership for the fourth wicket.
Shreyas' dismissal reduced India to 92-4 in 20 overs. The absence of Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, and Suryakumar Yadav in the squad has arguably resulted in a thin batting order. However, to compensate for the lack of genuine batters, Team India have bolstered their playing XI with all-rounders.
Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, and Shardul Thakur have all proved their credentials with the bat in the past.
