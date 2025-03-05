“Nothing like an Olympian Virat and Olympian Rohit” - Former India cricketer’s unique request after IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

Former Indian pacer S Sreesanth dismissed retirement talk about Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, urging the legendary duo to participate in the 2028 Olympics and win the gold medal for the country. Kohli and Rohit are two of India's most accomplished batters, combining for over 47,000 runs and 131 centuries across formats.

Yet, their recent struggles with the bat, especially in the red-ball format, have forced fans and even some former players to call for their retirement from the sport. Meanwhile, cricket is set to be reintroduced in the Olympics, having last been seen at the ultimate sporting event in 1900.

Talking about Rohit and Kohli's future in a conversation with India Today, Sreesanth said:

"Everybody's talking about Virat and you know Rohit might be retiring. Please let them keep playing. We are going to win the Olympics because there is nothing like an Olympian Virat and Olympian Rohit winning the gold medal for the country."

Sreesanth also praised the camaraderie in the current Indian side, saying:

"The best thing about the team right now, I will tell you, is that they are so humble and they are cooperative, and I think the brotherhood we can see on the field. I think that's the strength of team."

Speaking of Kohli and Rohit, the duo announced their T20I retirement after India's triumph in the 2024 T20 World Cup. With the 2028 Olympics set to be played in the T20 formats, it remains to be seen if the duo will feature in the mega event.

Rohit and Kohli one step closer to a third ICC title together

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli boast several individual batting records across formats. However, they have endured their share of lows amid the highs in ICC events.

While Rohit tasted instant success as a player when India won the 2007 T20 World Cup, Kohli enjoyed his moment of glory in India's 2011 ODI World Cup triumph. The pair's first title together came in the 2013 Champions Trophy under MS Dhoni's captaincy.

However, a massive drought ensued from that point, with India suffering several heartbreaks in the knockouts despite Rohit and Kohli's individual brilliance. Finally, the rut was broken when India went on an unbeaten run to win the 2024 T20 World Cup, with Rohit leading the troops and Kohli emerging as the Player of the Match in the final.

Cut to the present, and India are on the verge of a second consecutive ICC title, having advanced to the final of the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy with a commanding win over Australia in the semifinal.

They will take on either South Africa or New Zealand in the summit clash in Dubai on March 9.

