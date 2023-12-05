"Now, I believe in destiny a bit" - Rajat Patidar upon availing another chance with the national team after long injury layoff 

Emerging batter Rajat Patidar is at a crucial juncture in his career right now, and the upcoming ODI series against South Africa might just prove to be the push that he needs to propel further.

The right-handed batter received a similar opportunity when Team India had a home series against the Proteas in 2022, but did not make his international debut.

He has since elevated his game after being an injury replacement for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) before suffering a long-term injury. Patidar missed the entirety of IPL 2023 and was sorely missed by RCB as they lacked a link between their explosive top order and fragile middle order.

Patidar recently made his comeback through the domestic circuit and has been among the runs in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. He has scored four fifties in six matches for Madhya Pradesh and is on the lookout to translate the same form in national colors.

Aiming to stay in the present amid the roller coaster that has been his career so far, Patidar said in an interaction with the Hindustan Times:

"Now, I believe in destiny a bit. I try not to think too much into what’s written in destiny. I try to stay in the present. It feels very good to get another chance with the India set up after the surgery."

His hundred in the IPL 2022 Eliminator contest against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) was arguably one of the best knocks in the tournament. Overall, he scored 333 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 152.75, after an underwhelming maiden campaign in 2021.

“Before the hundred (112* off 54 balls vs LSG), I had scored 52 against GT. That’s when I felt maybe I can score a hundred in IPL. I had said that to our coach Sanjay Bangar. I was getting out in the 12th over. I knew if I chose the bowlers more smartly, I would be able to do it," Patidar said while revisiting the knock.

Patidar has been retained by the RCB ahead of IPL 2024. He will have a huge role to play for the side now, with Cameron Green added to their explosive batting unit.

"I had played for three years with pain" - Rajat Patidar

Rajat Patidar has been performing across all three formats, and played a starring role in Madhya Pradesh's Ranji Trophy win in 2021. He scored 122 runs in the final against Mumbai, leading to his side's eventual six-wicket win.

Elaborating on adapting across formats and the key to succeed in T20s, the batter said:

“From watching top players one thing I have learnt is that the consistent players never have to change their game too much in T20. They back their cricketing shots and find a way to score.”

“It’s the main tendon in the body and takes a year-and-a-half to heal completely. It’s been 6-7 months so far. The doctor has told me that I can play and the heel with slowly get used to the ground conditions. There is some pain. But I had played for three years with pain (before surgery). So, I know I can manage," Patidar added.

Will Rajat Patidar be a mainstay in Indian colors? Let us know what you think.