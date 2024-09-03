"Now they'll play ODI like T20 and T20 like T10" - Fans react to Brendon McCullum’s appointment as England’s all-format coach

Brendan McCullum, England's Test coach, has been elevated as the team's all-format coach, the ECB confirmed on Tuesday, September 3. Apart from the red-ball format, McCullum will begin his coaching stint in white-ball sides in January 2025.

The New Zealand legend has been serving as head coach of England in Tests since May 2022. In his coaching career, England won the Test series in Pakistan and drew the Ashes 2-2 among major takeaways so far. They recently won Test series against the West Indies and Sri Lanka at home.

McCullum's first assignment will be five-match T20I series and three ODIs in India, which begins from January 22.

On McCullum's new role, England's men's cricket managing director Rob Key said (via ECB):

"I’m delighted that Brendon has chosen to do both roles now with England. I believe we are incredibly fortunate that a coach of his quality is prepared to commit wholeheartedly to English cricket."

"The timing of the schedule (from January) will allow him to dedicate the necessary focus to both roles, and we’re confident this restructure will bring out the best in our players and coaching staff,” he added.

Fans on X came up with mixed reactions to Brendon McCullum's appointment as England's all-format coach. One user wrote:

"Now they'll play ODI like t20 and t20 like t10."

Another user wrote:

"very good choice #bazball"

A third user added:

"Downfall"

Here are a few more reactions:

Former cricketer Marcus Trescothick has been appointed as the interim head coach for the upcoming series against Australia and the tour of the Caribbean later this year. The T20I series against Australia will begin from September 11.

"I’m excited to extend my role" - Brendon McCullum on coaching England across formats

Brendon McCullum has expressed delight to coach England and work with skipper Jos Buttler in white-ball formats as well.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time with the Test team, and I’m excited to extend my role to include the white-ball sides. This new challenge is something I’m ready to embrace, and I’m eager to work closely with Jos (Buttler) and the team to build on the strong foundations that are already in place.

"I’m energised by the prospect of guiding both teams and am grateful for the support from the ECB and my family as I take on these added responsibilities."

He added:

“The talent within English cricket is immense, and I’m looking forward to helping these players reach their full potential. My goal is to create an environment where everyone can thrive and where we can continue to compete at the highest level across all formats.”

The Ollie Pope-led England are currently playing in a three-match Test series against Sri Lanka at home. They have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series with the third and final Test set to take place at Kennington Oval in London from September 6.

