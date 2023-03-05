Australian opener Travis Head was simply sensational in the fourth innings of the Indore Test as his unbeaten 49* off just 53 balls ensured that the visitors thumped India by nine wickets.

Head's counter-attacking knock took all the sting out of the hosts' belief that they could pull off a miraculous win, defending just 75 runs. The spinners seemed to be shell-shocked as after absorbing a bit of pressure, Travis Head decided to go on the attack and then never looked back.

Former Australian legendary opener Matthew Hayden recalled the team's decision to leave out Travid Head in the first Test and explained why it was a huge blunder. Here's what he said to foxsports.com.au:

"Travis Head should have been just about No.1 pick in that side. He was brilliant last (Australian) summer. Who cares what hahappened few years ago, he was in form! Needed to play that (first) Test. Now he is showing exactly why you pick him. He has got wonderful intent to score, his strike rate is enormous. Gets that momentum and that belief in the batting changeroom. He is a mover and a shaker."

"Not everything goes your way"- Travis Head after Indore win

Head was pretty calm and relaxed in his answers post the Indore win. He spoke about the mindset of a batter in these conditions and how they should accept that sometimes things will not go their way. He just backed his natural game and that worked wonders for the visitors.

Travis Head stated:

"It’s nice to contribute. Not everything goes your way and it’s never always going to be clear sailing. So, nice to stay prepared, the coaching staff and players and the vibe that we’ve created has meant we can get on with the job and make sure when that chance comes I’m ready enough to take it."

Australia probably would have had a different series scoreline against India at the moment, had they backed Head in all three Tests.

