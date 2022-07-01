"Now that we've won a few games, we can" - Pat Cummins looking forward to Australia's tour of India next year

Australian Test captain Pat Cummins recently state that his side have an eye on the tour of India in early 2023 following successive wins in Asia. The right-arm speedster feels turning wickets in Sri Lanka should be a good prep for new players ahead of the four-Test series in India.

Australia haven't won a series in India since 2004 when the tourists beat the home side 2-1 in four Tests. However, they could end their 16-year drought next year following a series victory in Pakistan and a ten-wicket win against Sri Lanka on Friday.

When asked whether Australia can begin looking forward to the India tour, Cummins said consecutive wins have encouraged his side. He expects the likes of Alex Carey, Travis Head, and Cameron Green to develop from the Sri Lanka tour and believes Australia must win overseas to establish their superiority.

Cummins said, as quoted by cricket.com.au:

"Now that we've won a few games we can look forward. We've had Marnus, Travis Head, Cam Green, Alex Carey haven't played Test matches in conditions that have spun this much. We have a big series next year in India, so this can really help develop and fast-track our batters. If you want to be the number one Test team in the world you’ve got to be winning overseas.

"Swepson hasn’t played on wickets like this as well, so you absolutely learn so much from these tours. Fortunately, we'll be learning at the same time as having a win. It’s part of the environment that we are trying to create."

When Australia visited India in 2017, they provided a stiff challenge to the hosts. However, the Aussie ultimately fell short, losing 2-1 in four Tests. Although the then-captain Steve Smith mustered three centuries, he couldn't get much support from the other batters.

"You saw some really clear methods from all the batters" - Pat Cummins on Australia's win over Sri Lanka

Australia won by ten wickets in Galle. (Credits: Twitter)

Cummins, who spoke about wanting the batting unit to be proactive before the series, stated that such an approach is required on these pitches. He explained:

"You saw some really clear methods from all the batters. They might have been individually a bit different, but you saw everyone being really proactive and putting the pressure right back on their bowlers. That's the really pleasing thing – it's something you talk more about in one-day cricket or T20 cricket but that's the style over here that's needed."

Australia made 321 in the first innings after Nathan Lyon's fifer helped them bundle Sri Lanka for 212. The Aussie spinners took all ten wickets in the second innings to take a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series.

