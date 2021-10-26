T20 World Cup 2021: "NZ openers should look to play out Shaheen Afridi's overs" - Shan Masood 

Pakistan cricketer Shan Masood has advised the New Zealand openers to see out Shaheen Afridi's overs. The towering left-arm pacer was at his best against India in the opening contest of the Super 12s at the T20 World Cup 2021.

Afridi got the new ball to move during the powerplay overs and was able to send both of the Indian openers into the pavilion. He returned to complete his spell in the death overs and was successful in scalping the wicket of Indian skipper Virat Kohli as well.

Sharjah will host the Super 12s clash between Pakistan and New Zealand. Masood reckons that the New Zealand openers should look to be cautious against Afridi, who will bowl at least two overs with the new ball and have a go at the openers. While speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, Masood said:

"Shaheen has shown how dangerous he is to both left and right handers. So, I think they should take it somewhat as a Test match or an ODI, where they look for the bad ball, but they also look to defend the good balls that he puts in, which he puts in a lot."

New Zealand will play their first fixture of the 2021 T20 World Cup while Pakistan are already in the top two in their group, courtesy of their win against India on Sunday (October 24).

NZ openers should be watchful against Afridi: Darren Ganga

Former West Indies batsman Darren Ganga also feels that the New Zealand openers should employ a safe approach when it comes to facing Shaheen Afridi. While he added that there is a possibility of Afridi having a bad day at the office, he still believes caution should be the way forward.

Ganga said:

"New Zealand openers should look to play out Shaheen Afridi within reason. Sometimes you have a bowler who is having an off day, but they have to be watchful against Afridi."

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS #T20WorldCup Hear from captain Kane Williamson on the eve of the team's first match of the @T20WorldCup against @TheRealPCB Hear from captain Kane Williamson on the eve of the team's first match of the @T20WorldCup against @TheRealPCB. #T20WorldCup https://t.co/QXUi2EwKel

New Zealand were slated to compete against Pakistan on a tour prior to the T20 World Cup. However, the Kiwis backed out of the tour citing security threats at the last minute. The two sides have faced each other five times in the T20 World Cup, including a semi-final clash at the inaugural edition of the tournament.

