New Zealand cricket team unveils new 'retro' jersey for Australia series

The New Zealand cricket players will sport a beige, retro-themed jersey in the upcoming series against Australia.

The new kit resembles one of the Black Caps' oldest jerseys, which was regularly used in the 1980s. This is also an apparent tribute to the first-ever T20I international that was played between New Zealand and Australia in 2005, where the Kiwis wore a similar kit.

During the '80s, the color and design of the jersey were labeled a fashion disaster and it was soon replaced with a teal-colored kit before the modern-day black jersey came in.

As per a few local reports, the beige color is back in vogue because of a fan organization, the Beige Brigade, which has propelled its popularity in the last 5 years.

New Zealand will play their trans-Tasman neighbors in a 5-match T20I series starting Monday, February 22. As a testament to cricket's return to the pre-pandemic normalcy in New Zealand, all matches will be played in 5 different stadiums with minimum restrictions on spectators.

Christchurch, Dunedin, Wellington, Auckland, Mount Maunganui will host the matches in that order during the 2-week long carnival.

This will be Australia's first series after the grueling summer against the Indians. New Zealand, on the other hand, will love to build upon their recent victories against Pakistan and West Indies at home.

How have New Zealand cricketers fared in the IPL Action 2021?

Trent Boult reflecting on the significance of Monday’s match at Hagley Oval #NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/HglmMaNE0L — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 20, 2021

Meanwhile, 3 New Zealand players have been bought out of the 20 who registered for the recently concluded IPL 2021 auction. The Kiwis have been the 3rd best performers in terms of money earned by players belonging to various countries, only behind Australia and India.

Towering quick Kyle Jamieson was signed by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for a whopping INR 15 crores - the most for a New Zealand cricketer and 4th highest overall.

Mumbai Indians roped in pacer Adam Milne and flamboyant all-rounder Jimmy Neesham for INR 3.2 crore and INR 50 lakhs respectively. Both Neesham and Jamieson will feature in the upcoming series and would like to put on a good showing before the IPL.