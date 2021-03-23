Stand-in skipper Tom Latham inspires New Zealand to series win against Bangladesh

Stand-in captain Tom Latham led New Zealand from the front in the second ODI against Bangladesh as the Kiwis registered a five-wicket win in Christchurch. Latham's unbeaten 110* ensured the hosts took an unassailable 2-0 lead in their first ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series.

Tom Latham won the toss and elected to field first at the Hagley Oval. Unlike the first ODI, Bangladesh batted well in Christchurch, setting New Zealand a 272-run target. Skipper Tamim Iqbal scored a 108-ball 78, while Mohammad Mithun recorded his second consecutive 50+ score at this venue.

In reply, New Zealand lost three wickets inside 11 overs. Tom Latham then joined forces with Devon Conway to add 113 runs for the fourth wicket. While Conway got run out in the 34th over, Latham remained not out till the end to guide his team home.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 271/6 (Tamim Iqbal 78, Mohammad Mithun 73*; Mitchell Santner 2/51, Kyle Jamieson 1/36) lost to New Zealand 275/5 (Tom Latham 110*, Devon Conway 72; Mahedi Hasan 2/42, Mustafizur Rahman 2/62) by five wickets.

Bangladesh had managed only 131 runs in the first ODI at the University of Otago Oval. However, they put up a much-improved show in Christchurch.

Despite losing Liton Das in the second over, the visitors did not suffer a collapse this time. Soumya Sarkar and Tamim Iqbal stitched together an 81-run stand for the second wicket to stabilize the innings. After Sarkar's departure, Iqbal added 48 runs for the third wicket with wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim.

Iqbal looked set for a hundred, but James Neesham's tidy footwork helped the Kiwis dismiss the Bangladeshi skipper on 78. Mohammad Mithun then came out to bat at number five, having scored 57 runs in his last ODI at the Hagley Oval.

Continuing his excellent form, Mithun smacked an unbeaten 57-ball 73* to take Bangladesh's total past 250. He hit six fours and two sixes in his entertaining knock.

Mitchell Santner was the only Kiwi bowler to dismiss multiple Bangladeshi batsmen. Trent Boult, who had taken a 7-wicket haul against West Indies in a Christchurch ODI four years ago, returned with 1/49 in ten overs.

Bangladesh give New Zealand a scare before Tom Latham's match-winning ton

A 272-run target could have been enough to defeat a New Zealand XI lacking Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor. The Bangladeshi bowlers put pressure on the home side by picking up the wickets of Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, and Will Young in quick succession.

However, skipper Tom Latham did not allow Bangladesh to run away with the win. He had two vital partnerships with Devon Conway and James Neesham to take New Zealand to 245/5 in 45.3 overs. Daryl Mitchell then played a handy cameo of 12 runs to give the Kiwis a 2-0 lead in the 3-match series.