NZ V PAK 2020: ‘It's just so amazing to be there through it’ - Kane Williamson overwhelmed by fatherhood feeling

Following the birth of his first child, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson rejoined the team for the second T20I against Pakistan at Hamilton.

Looking back at the last week, Kane Williamson described the feeling of becoming a father as ‘amazing’. At the same time, he added that he was looking forward to getting into the thick of things on the cricket field.

ESPNcricinfo quoted Kane Williamson as telling New Zealand Cricket:

"Obviously, you get a lot of advice on the way on what to expect and you try to take that into account, but you can't quite expect it eh? It's just so amazing, really, to be there through it, and obviously to have a few days at home has been really, really cool. But at the same time, it's nice to get back with the guys and looking forward to getting involved in some of these T20s."

"In a lot of ways, you go through the years and you're all the young guys, and now you're not so young, and you have a few other interests. There's a lot of kids in among the team which is really, really cool," he added.

Just normal Kane Williamson - gets about and does his business: Gary Stead

Welcoming Kane Williamson back to the team, Head Coach Gary Stead said that he was very pleased for the Kiwi skipper and his partner Sarah.

🎉 Haris Rauf knows how to celebrate a wicket! ☝️



Can he help Pakistan level the series on Sunday?#NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/OOuZgkg8ya — ICC (@ICC) December 19, 2020

Stead said that despite being away for a week, Kane Williamson was hitting the ball well.

Advertisement

"He's quite tired, so a bit bleary-eyed, I think. But, overall he's hitting them well. Just normal Kane - gets about and does his business. It's always nice, I guess when you welcome a new addition into the family and we're all so pleased for Kane and Sarah. Delighted that everything is well and back in with us in the cricket team as well,” he added.

New Zealand sealed a series victory by defeating Pakistan comfortably in the second T20I at Seddon Park, Hamilton on Sunday. Kane Williamson marked his return by hitting a match-winning half-century.

Williamson had missed the second Test against West Indies as well as the first T20I of the three-match contest against Pakistan as he was on paternity leave.