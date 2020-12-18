NZ v PAK 2020: Jacob Duffy makes history on New Zealand debut with four-wicket haul

Jacob Duffy had a debut to remember for New Zealand as he registered the best bowling figures on T20I debut by a New Zealand player. Duffy took four wickets to help spark a Pakistan collapse in the first T20I, and ended with figures of 33/4.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first, but Jacob Duffy ripped through their top-order to leave them stuttering at 20/4. The 26-year-old became only the ninth player from a Test playing country to take four wickets on debut in T20I cricket.

Jacob Duffy was only named in the New Zealand squad after an injury to Lockie Ferguson, but he certainly made the most of his opportunity. He began his onslaught by getting the wicket of Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique on just his fourth delivery in international cricket. He then dismissed Mohammad Rizwan and the dangerous Mohammad Hafeez on successive deliveries, leaving Pakistan stunned.

Duffy then returned to get the prized wicket of Shadab Khan during the death overs. The Pakistan captain played an impressive knock of 42 before a lovely catch from Ish Sodhi saw Duffy get the better of him. Duffy also bowled a very economical spell, conceding just 13 runs in his first three overs, before Faheem Ashraf hit him for three sixes in his final over.

Late fireworks help Pakistan make respectable total after bowling masterclass from New Zealand

Shadab Khan scored 42 before being dismissed by Jacob Duffy

Superb batting from Shadab Khan and Faheem Ashraf in the death overs helped Pakistan eventually finish on a total of 153/9. Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, and Shaheen Shah Afridi also chipped in to help Pakistan get a respectable total on board in their first T20I against New Zealand.

Pakistan are without captain Babar Azam for the T20I series after he suffered a broken thumb during training. He is expected to be available for the two-match Test series, which begins on Boxing Day.