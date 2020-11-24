New Zealand has unveiled a new jersey that will be worn by its players during the upcoming T20I series against the West Indies. The Black Caps have made slight changes to the kit that was worn during their last series.

The basic color of the jersey is the traditional black with two thick grey blocks going from bottom left to top right. There are also shades of grey on the collar and back.

This is different from the T20I jersey that the New Zealand players wore last in their series against India earlier this year. The whole body of the jersey was a shade of grey with the sleeves and a horizontal block across the chest in black.

Tim Southee in the new jersey [ICC/Twitter]

The players will wear this jersey during the three T20Is against West Indies that will be played on November 27, 29 and 30 at Auckland and Mount Maunganui.

West Indies had also unveiled a new jersey last week

Andre Fletcher in the new jersey [Cricket West Indies]

The visiting West Indies had also unveiled their new jersey last week which will be worn during the T20I series against New Zealand.

The jersey has a predominance of yellow on the body with the base remaining the traditional maroon color which fans associate with the West Indies.

The abundance of the yellow geometric pattern on the body is a major difference from the completely maroon jerseys that we have seen the West Indies players in.

West Indies players wearing their new jersey [Cricket West Indies]

Cricket West Indies revealed that this jersey will be used in all the T20I matches in the build-up to the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 which will be held in India.

West Indies are the defending World Cup champions. They are starting preparations for their title defence with this T20I series against New Zealand.

