NZ v WI 2020: Trent Boult to miss first half of T20I series to spend some time with family

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult has decided to spend some time with his family and will miss the first T20I against West Indies. Boult has just returned to New Zealand from the UAE after the conclusion of the IPL and is currently in quarantine.

Trent Boult has to spend 14 days in isolation, and his mandatory quarantine will end on November 26th. NZ's first T20I against West Indies will take place on November 27th. Boult, however, has revealed that he is missing his family and would like to spend some time with them after he completes his quarantine.

“Once I get out of here later this month, hopefully, I get a couple of days of family time. We’ll go into camp at the end of November at this stage. I’m pretty lucky to have a loving and supportive wife, who’s backing me all the way,” Trent Boult told stuff.co.nz on Friday.

The 31-year-old admitted that T20 cricket is his favourite format, but he isn’t sure about making it in time for the series since his quarantine ends just a day before the series starts.

“It’s my favourite format and I want to make sure I can play. If I can be involved in the T20s, then that’s exciting, too. But we finish up here a day before that starts, so I’m not too sure," said Boult.

Trent Boult was a major contributor in Mumbai Indians’ title run in IPL 2020

Trent Boult was lethal with the new ball and contributed during the Mumbai Indians' title run, picking up early wickets in multiple games. He finished third among the list of wicket-takers in IPL 2020 with 25 wickets from 15 matches.

Boult was awarded the Man of the Match in the final against the Delhi Capitals for his spell of 3 for 30. He picked up the wickets of an in-form Marcus Stoinis, Ajinkya Rahane and Shimron Hetmyer.

New Zealand's first T20I against the West Indies in November will be followed by two more T20Is. The two teams will also lock horns in a couple of Test matches.