Glenn Maxwell to make donation for broken seat

Australian batsman Glenn Maxwell has revealed that he will make a donation for the seat that broke after one of his sixes landed on it during the third T20I against New Zealand in Wellington.

Glenn Maxwell hammered 70 off only 31 balls in the third T20I that Australia won by 64 runs. The maverick batsman smashed Kiwi pacer James Neesham for 28 runs in an over, with one of his maximums breaking a seat in the empty stands.

The 32-year-old told the New Zealand Herald, as reported by cricket.com.au:

“I’ll make a donation, and an apology for breaking a seat. I hadn’t hit too many in the middle, so I was happy to get it over the fence.”

After managing only 1 and 3 in the first two T20Is, Glenn Maxwell tore the New Zealand attack apart, resorting to his renowned switch-hits and bludgeoning lofted strikes.

It was in the expensive 17th over bowled by Neesham that one of Glenn Maxwell’s sixes broke a seat at the Westpac Stadium.

Glenn Maxwell signs broken seat

Earlier on Wednesday, the Westpac stadium’s chief executive Shane Harmone took to Twitter to request Glenn Maxwell for his autograph on the damaged seat. He also informed that the broken chair would be auctioned to benefit a local women’s shelter. Harmone tweeted:

“Will put this seat @skystadium up for auction on @TradeMe next few days. All proceeds will be donated to Wellington Homeless Women’s Trust. Any chance of a signature @Gmaxi_32?”

Glenn Maxwell willingly obliged to Harmone’s request. A picture of the seat signed by the Aussie cricketer was shared on Twitter by cricket.com.au. The tweet read:

“Destructive on the field and in the stands. @Gmaxi_32 certainly left a lasting impression on Wellington tonight!”

Apart from Glenn Maxwell, Australian skipper Aaron Finch roared back to form with 69 from 44 as Australia posted 208 for 4 in the match.

With the ball, left-arm spinner Ashton Agar created history, becoming the first Aussie bowler to claim six wickets in a T20I.

Destructive on the field and in the stands.@Gmaxi_32 certainly left a lasting impression on Wellington tonight! 😂 #NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/ZNA36gGAgP — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 3, 2021

Agar ended with figures of 6 for 30, including three in one over, as New Zealand crumbled to 144 all out in the chase.

New Zealand still lead the five-match series 2-1. The fourth T20I of the series will be played on Friday.