"I don't think it's a bad thing" - RCB's Mike Hesson on Kyle Jamieson's recent struggles

Mike Hesson, the Director of Cricket Operations at the Royal Challengers Bangalore, is not too worried about New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson’s poor showing in the ongoing T20I series against Australia.

Kyle Jamieson was among the biggest buys at the IPL 2021 auction, as he was purchased by RCB for a whopping INR 15 crore. The tall Kiwi quick has managed just one wicket in the four T20I matches played so far, and has conceded 175 runs at an economy rate of over 11.

Despite his no-show, Hesson expressed confidence in Kyle Jamieson, who has been brutally trolled on social media. Speaking to Ian Smith on Sky Sports NZ, he pointed out:

"He's (Kyle Jamieson) struggled, probably for the first time in international cricket really, which I don't think is a bad thing. He's battled to find his lengths, which when you're put under pressure, that can happen. And pressure not only from the opposition but also the weight of expectations. For Kyle, I don't think it's a bad thing.”

Hesson stated that the 26-year-old is a smart enough cricketer surrounded by good people. He also expressed confidence that Kyle Jamieson will come out of the harsh experience as a better performer. He further added:

“When you look at a player, you don't look at a player just over a very short period of time. You look at the characteristics that he's got. He's got some good fighting qualities. He struggled, he didn't find his lengths, he looked like he lost his run-up. We know he's a very good player and although we would like him to be performing better, we're not too worried just yet."

Kyle Jamieson hammered by Aaron Finch in Wellington

Kyle Jamieson was taken for 49 runs in his four overs in the fourth T20I in Wellington. He bowled the last over of New Zealand’s innings and was smashed for four sixes by Aaron Finch as 26 came off the over.

Before Finch’s last-over assault on Kyle Jamieson, the Aussies were struggling at 130 for 6. However, the massive last over swung the momentum Australia’s way.

The all-rounder tried to make up for his poor bowling display with the bat. He smashed 30 from 18 balls with the help of five fours, but was the last man out with the score reading 106.

In the previous three T20Is, Kyle Jamieson finished with figures of 1 for 32, 0 for 56 and 0 for 38.

The five-match T20I series between New Zealand and Australia currently stands level 2-2.