NZ vs AUS: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before T20 World Cup 2021 final

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 final will take place tomorrow evening at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. New Zealand and Australia are the two nations that have made it to the summit clash of the mega event.

Neither of the two teams have won the ICC T20 World Cup before. While Australia finished runners-up in the ICC T20 World Cup 2010, New Zealand have qualified for the final for the first time in their history.

Earlier this year, Australia toured New Zealand for a 5-match T20I series, where the Black Caps prevailed 3-2. It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top tomorrow. .

Before the big game gets underway, let's take a look at Australia and New Zealand's head-to-head stats in T20I cricket.

NZ vs AUS head-to-head stats

Australia lead the head-to-head record against New Zealand by 9-5. Although the Kiwis won the previous T20I series against their Trans-Tasman rivals, the Aussies have been more dominant overall.

Interestingly, Australia and New Zealand have met only once in the T20 World Cup before, where the Kiwis emerged victorious. It was during the 2016 T20 World Cup, and New Zealand won the match in Dharamsala by eight runs.

NZ vs AUS: Numbers you need to know before final of T20 World Cup 2021

Martin Guptill is the leading run-getter in New Zealand vs Australia T20Is. The Kiwi opener has aggregated 435 runs, including one century.

Australian captain Aaron Finch has aggregated the highest number of runs (251) in T20Is against New Zealand. The Aussie skipper is yet to play a big knock in T20 World Cup 2021.

Ish Sodhi has taken 16 wickets in New Zealand vs Australia T20I matches, the most by any bowler. Meanwhile, Ashton Agar has scalped the highest number of wickets (13) for Australia against the Blackcaps.

