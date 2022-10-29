NZ vs SL weather report: Rain prediction & weather in Sydney for today's T20 World Cup 2022 match

New Zealand will lock horns with Sri Lanka in a Super 12 game of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday, October 29. Much to the delight of fans, there is no chance of rain playing a spoilsport during the NZ vs SL T20 World Cup clash.

The Kiwis are currently atop the points table courtesy of their big 89-run win over Australia in the first match of the Super 12 stage. They have three points from two games after their fixture against Afghanistan was abandoned due to inclement weather.

New Zealand looked in good rhythm in their first game against defending champions Australia and will hope to carry the momentum. Devon Conway and Finn Allen starred with the bat to post 200 runs on the board before Mitchell Santner and Tim Southee skittled out the Aussie for a mere 111.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have had mixed fortunes so far, winning and losing one game apiece in the Super 12 phase. The Lankans thrashed Ireland by nine wickets before going down to the Aussies by seven wickets.

Batting first, Charith Asalanka's brisk 38* guided Sri Lanka to 157 runs in 20 overs against the hosts. However, Marcus Stoinis' 18-ball 59* guided Australia home in 16.3 overs.

Dasun Shanaka and Co. will hope to regroup soon and come out all guns blazing to get their T20 World Cup campaign back on track.

NZ vs SL - Weather update in Sydney - No rain predicted

After a couple of days of no action due to rain, fans will be eager to see some cricket in the ongoing T20 World Cup match. Sydney weather forecast suggests that no rain is expected during the NZ vs SL T20 World Cup clash.

Temperatures will hover around 20 degrees Celsius in Sydney on Saturday. The humidity will be around 40 percent, meaning it will be pleasant for the players out in the middle.

