Australian women's team creates record for most consecutive ODI wins

The Australian women’s team has broken the world record for most successive wins in one-day internationals.

Meg Lanning’s team defeated New Zealand Women by six wickets in the first ODI of their three-match series at Mount Maunganui to register their 22nd consecutive win in the format.

The earlier record was held by the Australian men’s team. Under Ricky Ponting, Australia registered 21 one-day wins on the trot from January to May 2013.

Meanwhile, the Australian women’s team convincingly won the first ODI, with 69 balls to spare. Electing to field after winning the toss, Australia bundled out New Zealand for 212 in 48.5 overs.

Megan Schutt claimed 4 for 32 in nine overs as the White Ferns never got into any sort of rhythm with the bat. Opener Lauren Down played a lone hand with 90. Captain Amy Satterthwaite and Amelia Kerr crossed the 30-mark but failed to carry on, which hurt New Zealand’s progress.

Chasing 213, Australia lost Rachael Haynes (14) and their captain Lanning (5) cheaply. The visitors were in a spot of bother at 37 for 2 after nine overs. However, a third-wicket stand of 78 between Alyssa Healy (65) and Ellyse Perry (56 not out) eased Australia towards victory.

New Zealand fought back by dismissing Healy and Beth Mooney (12) in quick succession. However, a fifth-wicket partnership of 79 between Perry and Ashleigh Gardner (53 not out off 41 balls) shut the hosts out of the contest.

While Perry was subdued, hitting six fours, Gardner took the aggressive route and smashed three fours to go with as many sixes. She, in fact, sealed the game with a maximum, which also brought up her half-century.

Oh yes Ash! She seals a history-making victory with a big six #NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/4stYdlNG0s — Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) April 4, 2021

It's a great achievement over a long period of time: Australia captain Meg Lanning

Reflecting on the world record of 22 consecutive ODI wins, Australian captain Meg Lanning said that it was proof of the team’s impressive consistency over a long period of time. Lanning said at the post-match conference:

"It's a great achievement over a long period of time, shows how consistent we've been. Something we'll look back on. That's been a strength of ours, having key pillars throughout the team. We have a mixture of experience and youth. We like to play an aggressive brand of cricket. We don't want to put any handbrakes on.”

On her team's victory, Meg Lanning added that they played with freedom and the result was a very positive one. She said in this regard:

“We were able to keep it pretty tight early, that wicket of Kerr set us on our way. The way we finished was excellent. Alyssa Healy set the tone with a really attacking mindset. Ash Gardner has been in really good form to push it on at the end. General theme is to play with freedom. We want to win the Rose Bowl, it's one game."

The second ODI of the series will be played in Mount Maunganui on April 7.