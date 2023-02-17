NZ-W vs BAN-W weather update: Newlands, Cape Town weather report for Women's T20 World Cup Match 12

A full 40 overs of action is expected in Cape Town despite the weather forecast for the 12th ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between New Zealand Women (NZ-W) and Bangladesh Women (BAN-W) suggesting that there is little chance of rain playing spoilsport. The Group A fixture is scheduled to be played at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday, February 17.

It has been a challenging start for the White Ferns, who have lost both their games in the competition so far. After a complete drubbing against Trans-Tasman rivals Australia, they were stunned by South Africa.

Sophie Devine and Co. have failed miserably with the bat, having mustered 76 and 67 runs, respectively, leading to heavy defeats in both of those matches. Lea Tahuhu, who is New Zealand's highest wicket-taker with five wickets, said that the batters are putting in the hard yards and are keen to put up better performances in the next two games.

“We have had a couple of really good training sessions and I think the batters have been putting in a lot of work, certainly trying to look at ways we can improve our options," she told reporters on the eve of the game.

Bangladesh have also had a similar fate in the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup, losing against Sri Lanka and Australia. However, Nigar Sultana, who is the fourth-highest run-scorer in the competition, is confident that the team will pick up their first win, given their decent record against New Zealand.

“We are a team that can give any team a little bit of a scare, whenever they are going to play against us, they are never going to take us lightly,” she said.

It will be an enticing clash given that both sides are in desperate need of a victory to keep themselves alive in the tournament.

Cape Town weather - Newlands weather report on February 17 - Little rain predicted

The weather forecast for the New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women match in Cape Town has only one percent chance of precipitation. However, fans can expect an uninterrupted game as this is expected to be a passing shower.

However, there will be significant cloud cover throughout the game, which might bring the fast bowlers into play. The temperature will hover between 21 and 22 degrees Celsius. However, the real feel will be a degree down from the original temperature.

All in all, the weather will be pleasant in Cape Town, setting the tone for an exciting game.

NZ-W vs BAN-W Squads

Bangladesh Women: Shamima Sultana (wk), Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana (c), Shorna Akter, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter, Fahima Khatun, Salma Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Jahanara Alam, Lata Mondal, and Disha Biswas.

New Zealand Women: Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Maddy Green, Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas, Hannah Rowe, Lauren Down, Brooke Halliday, and Molly Penfold.

Also Read: IND vs AUS weather update: Delhi weather report for Feb 17-21 for 2nd India vs Australia Test

Get the IND vs AUS Live Score for 2nd Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes