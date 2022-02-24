"It was really important for the team" - Smriti Mandhana on Harmanpreet Kaur's return to form 

The India women's team secured a consolation victory in the fifth and final ODI of their series against hosts New Zealand on Thursday (February 24). Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj each slammed half-centuries to help the side register a stunning six-wicket win.

Speaking in the post-match presentation, Mandhana pointed out that Harmanpreet Kaur's return to form was critical for the team ahead of the upcoming ICC Women's World Cup.

The right-handed batter was short of runs going into the fixture. She roared back to form with a scintillating knock of 63 against the Kiwis.

Smriti Mandhana added that she enjoyed seeing Kaur bat from the other end. The two batters stitched together a brilliant 64-run partnership in the contest.

Mandhana said:

"It was really important for the team. It was good to see her playing all those shots she was playing. I was just happy to watch that from the other end. For the team going into the World Cup, it was really important that both of us score and get confidence with all other batters."

It is worth mentioning that this was Kaur's first half-century in international cricket in close to 12 months.

Meanwhile, opener Mandhana contributed with 71 crucial runs, while skipper Raj remained unbeaten on 54 to help India chase down New Zealand's score of 251 runs comfortably.

"This win is going to give us a boost" - Smriti Mandhana

India had failed to win a single fixture on their New Zealand tour prior to the fifth ODI.

Smriti Mandhana mentioned that their victory will give the side great confidence as they look to make an impact at the World Cup, which will also be played in New Zealand.

She added:

"I think all the girls are really disconnected from the outside noise. Everyone was really positive when we joined the team later. All were keen to go out and work hard. This win is going to give us a boost."

BCCI Women @BCCIWomen NEWS : India Women’s squad for ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 and New Zealand series announced.

#TeamIndia #CWC22 #NZvIND



More Details

bit.ly/3sWiHtE NEWS: India Women’s squad for ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 and New Zealand series announced.More Details 🚨 NEWS 🚨: India Women’s squad for ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 and New Zealand series announced. #TeamIndia #CWC22 #NZvIND More Details 🔽bit.ly/3sWiHtE https://t.co/rOZ8X7yRbV

India will open their ICC Women's World Cup campaign on March 6 with a clash against arch-rivals Pakistan. The much-awaited encounter is scheduled to be played at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar