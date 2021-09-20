NZC chief David White confident of finding window for abandoned Pakistan-New Zealand white-ball series next year

On Monday, New Zealand Cricket CEO David White said that the board is hopeful of finding a window to play the abandoned ODI and T20I series against Pakistan next year.

New Zealand was scheduled to lock horns with the Babar Azam-led unit in 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is in Pakistan. However, the visitors called off the tour on the morning of the first 50-over game citing credible security threats.

Speaking to veteran commentator Ian Smith on SEN Radio, White said:

"I’m sure we’ll find a window. We are scheduled to play them next year in January and February, two Test matches as part of the World Test Championships and some ODIs, so maybe we can wrap the games around those series."

The NZC chief went on to laud his counterparts at the PCB for their professionalism. He also added that the board would work with the PCB in the coming months to find a way to fulfill its obligations. White said:

“The Pakistan Cricket Board) were fantastic, very professional. We will work through with them over the coming weeks and months to ensure we fulfill our obligations to them, we’ve got to play five ODIs and three T20s against them. It’s really disappointing for Pakistan cricket, but we had no option but to leave the tour, unfortunately."

Pakistan Cricket was dealt another blow on Monday after the England and Wales Cricket Board called off the men and women’s tour of the Asian country which was scheduled to take place next month.

David White on what forced NZC to call off the Pakistan tour

Speaking on the turn of events that forced the NZC to call off the tour at the final hour, White said he received a call from the government agency on the afternoon of the 1st ODI on Friday. White revealed he was informed about a ‘credible' threat against the touring party and said:

‘’I was at home and we got a call from a government agency on Friday afternoon informing us of a specific credible threat against the team,”

White added:

“I contacted our security person in Pakistan, which was at 3 am in the morning and we just worked through it with him on the ground and other independent sources as well."

New Zealand is scheduled to tour Pakistan for a full series next year. However, it remains to be seen if the series gets shifted to the United Arab Emirates.

