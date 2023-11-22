"Occasions there where I did get the tap on the shoulder" - Marnus Labuschagne on potentially being dropped during 2023 World Cup

Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne recently opened up about potentially being dropped several times during their 2023 World Cup title run. He was left out of the provisional World Cup squad before injuries provided Labuschagne with an opportunity in South Africa before the mega event.

An 80* and 124 in the first two ODIs of that tour, along with the injury to Ashton Agar, forced selectors to pick Labuschagne in Australia's final World Cup squad. And then, despite facing the axe numerous times, he played in all 11 games due to the absence of several players periodically through the tournament.

Speaking on the SENQ Mornings, Labuschagne admitted he was destined for something bigger and believed he would play the entire tournament.

"I truly believe that there was something bigger at stake here at this World Cup and that I was going to play. I think the way it unfolded," Labuschagne said. "I believe that. But that certainly doesn't mean (that I was close to being dropped).

"Well, there were occasions there where I did get the tap on the shoulder, and I wasn't meant to be playing. But then someone got injured or someone fell off a golf cart. Do you know what I mean? Those incidents actually happened."

Marnus Labuschagne ended the 2023 World Cup with 362 runs at an average of 40.22 and a strike rate of 70.22, including three half-centuries.

"I’ve got to thank the selectors and Andrew McDonald and Pat" - Marnus Labuschagne

All smiles for Australia with another World Cup Trophy in hand.

Marnus Labuschange thanked head coach Andrew McDonald and skipper Pat Cummins for keeping faith in him for the knockout stages when the entire squad was finally available.

It all came together for Labuschagne when he repaid the faith shown in him with a crucial 58* off 110 balls to bail Australia out of a 47/3 hole. His 192-run fourth-wicket partnership with Travis Head helped the Men in Yellow clinch their sixth ODI World Cup title.

"Then for the last two games it was the first time we had the full squad available, the full 15," Marnus Labuschagne continued. "Once again, I’ve got to thank the selectors and Andrew McDonald and Pat (Cummins) for trusting in me, sticking with me and knowing that if an occasion like that came up (which came in the Final), I could step up and produce."

Australia lost their opening two games of the World Cup to India and South Africa before winning nine straight to clinch the title.

They will begin their build-up to next year's T20 World Cup with a five-match T20I series in India, starting on Thursday, November 23.