“ODI cricket has always brought the best out of me” – Virat Kohli ahead of 2023 Asia Cup

Virat Kohli, one of the leading run-scorers in ODIs, has expressed his love for the 50-over format ahead of the upcoming 2023 Asia Cup.

The right-handed batter, who is on the verge of completing 13,000 runs in ODIs, said that the format always brings out his best. The 34-year-old said that he loves the challenges of adapting to different phases of the game to help his team win.

For the uninitiated, Kohli is in terrific form with the bat in ODIs this year, having amassed 427 runs in 10 games at an average of 53.38, including two centuries. Overall, he has scored 12,898 runs in 175 ODIs at an average of 57.32, including 46 tons and 65 half-centuries.

The Delhi-born cricketer needs 102 runs to become the fastest to 13,000 runs in ODIs and break the previous record held by Sachin Tendulkar. He will look to achieve the feat in the Asia Cup.

On Tuesday, August 29, Virat Kohli told Star Sports:

“I love playing ODI cricket. I think, for me, ODI cricket is probably the one format which tests your game completely. Your technique, composure, patience, playing the situation, and playing differently in different phases of the game. I think it tests you as a batsman completely.”

He continued:

“That’s why, I feel that ODI cricket has always brought the best out of me because I like to embrace that challenge and play according to the situation to help my team win. I have always tried to do that, so, as I said, it provides the opportunity to test myself regularly, all aspects of my batting, and that’s why I really enjoy playing ODI cricket.”

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif, meanwhile, explained the significance of having Virat Kohli in the Indo-Pak game in the Asia Cup. He said that Kohli will be a precious wicket for both India and Pakistan.

Kaif said:

“I think on his tour of Australia for the T20 World Cup, [especially] against Pakistan, he played exceptionally well. He is a key batter against Pakistan, who knows his role. He’s a chase master and his form is very good.

"He returned to form in the Asia Cup in the UAE last year. He scored a century against Afghanistan and then ended his drought. He hasn’t looked back since then.

“He smashed sixes against Haris Rauf and won the game against Pakistan. Those are the memories that bowlers will remember when they bowl him because he is a big wicket. If they get Kohli, then the game will be entangled, but he is in terrific form.

"He knows where the bowlers bowl, and his own strengths and weaknesses. Virat Kohli will be a priceless wicket for Pakistan.”

In ODIs, Kohli has amassed 536 runs in 13 ODIs at an average of 48.73 against Pakistan, including two centuries with the best score of 183. He last faced off against the Men in Green in the 2022 T20 World Cup, where he smashed 83* off 53 balls to help the Men in Blue win by four wickets.

“I have no problem bowling with the new or old ball, nor do I have any ego” – Mohammed Shami ahead of Asia Cup

Mohammed Shami, who was recently rested for the ODIs in the West Indies, meanwhile, said that he is fully geared up to deliver in the Asia Cup. He believes that the Men in Blue are fully ready to conquer the intercontinental tournament.

Speaking to Star Sports, he said:

“There is always preparation for big matches. I don’t think we have to think much, especially with the bowling lineup and the skills we possess. Only focus and planning are needed. I am always on regarding bowling at any phase of the game. I have no problem bowling with the new or old ball, nor do I have any ego."

He continued:

"When you give your 100 percent, the result will surely be in your favor. The focus should be on the execution. Jassi (Jasprit Bumrah) has filled our hole. All three (Shami, Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj) are bowling well. The management will decide on the final two.”

Shami has picked up 162 wickets in 90 ODIs at an economy rate of 5.61. Against Pakistan, he has scalped five wickets in three ODIs at an economy rate of 3.82.

Team India will begin their Asia Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at Pallekele in Sri Lanka on September 2.