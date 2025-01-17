“ODIs is a suitable format for him” - Former batting star picks new opening combination for India for 2025 Champions Trophy

India have yet to announce their squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy. However, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag has picked his squad, suggesting a new opening pair.

Rohit Sharma is expected to open the batting alongside Shubman Gill. However, Sehwag believes India should go with a new opening pair for the ICC event.

The former opener expressed his desire to see Yashasvi Jaiswal open alongside Rohit. Jaiswal was one of the few bright spots for India during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 in Australia, scoring 391 runs from five Tests. While he has yet to make his ODI debut for the Men in Blue, Sehwag believes the 23-year-old should open the batting in the marquee event next month.

Trending

In a video on the YouTube channel 'Switch' on the sidelines of the ILT20 2025, Virender Sehwag said (via Hindustan Times):

"My advice to the selectors would be to give Jaiswal a chance in 50-overs. The way he bats in Tests and T20Is, ODIs is a suitable format for him. Jaiswal should definitely be part of India's ODI set-up."

Harbhajan Singh picks India's wicketkeeper for 2025 Champions Trophy

Meanwhile, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh also made a recommendation as to who should be India's wicketkeeper for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Harbhajan picked Sanju Samson as the first-choice wicketkeeper-batter over Rishabh Pant. Pant had a tough time in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 in Australia while Samson has been in great touch in limited-overs cricket off late.

"Sanju Samson is my choice. Sanju Samson would be the first choice," he said on YouTube channel 'Switch.'

India have yet to announce the squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy. The announcement was expected to come sooner but has been delayed. While names such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, and Hardik Pandya, among others, seem definite picks, it remains to be seen what the entire squad will look like.

There is no clarity on whether ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah will participate in the tournament. He bowled only 10 overs in the fifth BGT Test due to back spasms. Mohammad Shami, on the other hand, has been playing domestic cricket. It remains to be seen if he will be fully fit and considered for the ICC event.

On the spin front, Kuldeep Yadav is back in the nets, though there is no confirmation of his fitness either. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja could be another automatic pick given his experience and abilities.

India are set to begin their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news