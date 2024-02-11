"Oh boy" - Suryakumar Yadav reacts to Glenn Maxwell's whirlwind 120*-run knock in 2nd AUS vs WI T20I

Team India's Suryakumar Yadav was mighty impressed by Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell's batting exploits in the side's recently concluded second T20I against West Indies in Adelaide on Sunday, February 11.

Maxwell dazzled the viewers with his entertaining knock, notching up his fifth T20I ton. The swashbuckling batter remained unbeaten on 120 in just 55 deliveries, helping Australia set an imposing 241-run total.

Reacting to the Australian star's heroics, Suryakumar shared an Instagram story, in which he wrote:

"Perfect Sunday entertainment. Oh boy."

Suryakumar Yadav's Instagram story for Glenn Maxwell

It is worth mentioning that, with his blistering ton, Glenn Maxwell matched Rohit Sharma's feat of scoring the most centuries in T20Is. While Sharma achieved the feat in 143 innings, Maxwell has five hundreds to his name in just 94 innings.

West Indies gave Australia a tough fight, thanks to skipper Rovman Powell's 63-run knock. However, they ultimately finished at 207/9 in 20 overs.

"I am clear about my plans" - Glenn Maxwell on his role for Australia in T20Is

Glenn Maxwell was named the Player of the Match as Australia completed a 34-run victory over West Indies. Speaking at the post-match presentation, he mentioned that he enjoys playing the 20-over format.

Shedding light on his role, Maxwell said:

"Didn't hit the gaps right from the outset. It was such a beautiful pitch. Once I hit a few boundaries, I calmed down. I made a good decision against Akeal when he bowled that inswinger. I was watching the ball, wasn't trying to hit everything. There were a few miscues. I am comfortable in this format.

"I am clear about my plans when I am out in the middle. Just need to keep doing the same things. It's (4th) a nice and difficult position to bat. You can walk in to bat at different scenarios."

Australia have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. The third and final game will be played at the Perth Stadium on Tuesday, February 13.

