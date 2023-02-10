"Oh no, it was Gillespie"- Dinesh Karthik corrects himself on Twitter after mistake on commentary during IND vs AUS 2023 1st Test

Dinesh Karthik made a slight error while on commentary for the Nagpur Test match between India and Australia. The Indian wicket-keeper recalled his Test debut on commentary and said that he hit two fours in his first-ever Test innings off Michael Kasprowicz's bowling.

However, a Twitter user later pointed out that he hit the two fours in his debut Test against Jason Gillespie. Karthik scored 10 runs in that innings, with eight of them coming via the two boundaries that he smashed.

"No @DineshKarthik, both of your boundaries in your first ever inning came against Gillespie and not Kasprowicz, as you reminisced in the comm box. Very interestingly, the man in the commentary box then was Sanjay Manjrekar," a Twitter user tagged Karthik with a clip of his two boundaries.

"Oh no , it was Gillespie . That's right," Karthik replied.

DK @DineshKarthik TheRandomCricketPhotosGuy @RandomCricketP1 No @DineshKarthik , both of your boundaries in your first ever inning came against Gillespie and not Kasprowicz, as you reminisced in the comm box. Very interestingly, the man in the commentary box then was @sanjaymanjrekar No @DineshKarthik , both of your boundaries in your first ever inning came against Gillespie and not Kasprowicz, as you reminisced in the comm box. Very interestingly, the man in the commentary box then was @sanjaymanjrekar https://t.co/Rh1XECPvMw Oh no , it was Gillespie . That's right twitter.com/RandomCricketP… Oh no , it was Gillespie . That's right twitter.com/RandomCricketP…

Dinesh Karthik has impressed the fans with his commentary in India's first Test against Australia

Karthik is making his debut as the home team's commentator in the ongoing Test between India and Australia at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium. The wicket-keeper batter is yet to retire from international cricket, but has worked as a commentator for the UK's Sky Sports in the past. He has now joined the BCCI's English commentary team for the Border-Gavaskar series.

Incidentally, Karthik's first Test came in a Border-Gavaskar Trophy match as well. It was back in 2004 when Karthik received his maiden Test cap ahead of a game against Australia at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. India won that Test by 13 runs, but Karthik scored only 14 runs in two innings.

DK @DineshKarthik twitter.com/DineshKarthik/… DK @DineshKarthik



Let's see how this tweet AGES



#INDvsAUS

#BGT2023 India to bat the full day today .Let's see how this tweet AGES India to bat the full day today . Let's see how this tweet AGES 😉#INDvsAUS #BGT2023 😉 twitter.com/DineshKarthik/…

India won on Dinesh Karthik's debut Test as a player against Australia. It will be interesting to see if the Indian team can record a win against the Aussies in Karthik's first Test as a commentator at home.

Get IND vs AUS Live Score for 1st Test Updates at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest Updates and News

Poll : 0 votes