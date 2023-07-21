Old Trafford weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain on Day 3 of the 4th ENG vs AUS 2023 Test?

Zak Crawley's swashbuckling 189-run knock shocked Australia and kept England on course for an Ashes comeback on Day 2 of the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Crawley struck 21 boundaries and three sixes during his 182-ball stay in the middle, scoring at a rate of 103.85. His blistering knock has boosted the hosts' chances of leveling the five-match series at 2-2.

Crawley stitched together a crucial 121-run stand with Moeen Ali before adding a double-century partnership with Joe Root, who got out for 84.

However, Crawley and Root both fell on short deliveries that kept low. Despite losing a couple of wickets in quick succession, England managed to regroup themselves, thanks to an unbroken 33-run stand between Ben Stokes and Harry Brook.

At the end of Day 2, the hosts were well-placed at 384/4, with a first-innings lead of 67 runs.

England will look to a take massive lead and bowl out Australia so that they don't have to bat again in the Test match.

Crawley told BBC's Test match special at the end of Day 2:

“Maybe if we lose a couple of early wickets tomorrow that changes, but we’d like a big lead and bowl them out and not have to bat again. That would be ideal, and we are not expecting that… we are expecting them to bat well.”

Manchester weather forecast - Old Trafford weather report on Day 3 - Rain predicted

The first two days in Old Trafford saw no rain despite the forecast predicting it. Day 3 also has chances of showers playing spoilsport throughout the day.

According to BBC Weather, there is a 64 percent of chance of precipitation during the morning session, while it will go down to 30 percent in the second and third sessions.

The temperature will hover between 16 and 17 degrees Celsius and will be chilly throughout.