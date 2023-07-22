Old Trafford weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain on Day 4 of the 4th ENG vs AUS 2023 Test?

Mark Wood ignited England's hopes of leveling the series as they battle against the weather in the fourth Ashes Test against Australia at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Ben Stokes and Harry Brook fired all cylinders in the morning session of Day 3 as the hosts continue to accumulate quick runs. Australia struck back with the second new ball, dismissing Brook and Chris Woakes in successive deliveries.

It was then Jonny Bairstow's show, who was batting at 49 when last man James Anderson joined him in the middle. The wicketkeeper-batter went to 50 by pulling Mitchell Starc for six and the assault was on. Pat Cummins spread nine fielders to the boundary but it didn't help.

Bairstow belted three more sixes, one of them being a huge wallop over mid-wicket off Cummins. Anderson, on the other hand, bravely fended off bouncers. With Bairstow on 98, he tried to take a double to take him to three figures, only to send Anderson back.

Next ball, Anderson was out leg before to Green, leaving Bairstow as the first England batter stranded on 99.

Trailing by 275 runs, Australian openers, Usman Khawaja and David Warner, began well before Mark Wood dismissed the former. Chris Woakes then got the better of David Warner before Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne started to frustrate the English bowlers.

Just when it looked like they would go to stumps unscathed, Woods changed ends and send some thunderbolts at the fag end of the day. Smith's top edge to Bairstow was Wood's 100th Test wicket before Travis Headgloved a short ball for a catch to gully.

Australia were 113/4 at the end of Day 3 in Old Trafford, still trailing by 162 runs.

Manchester weather forecast: Old Trafford weather report on Day 4 - Rain predicted

The first three days in Old Trafford saw no rain despite the forecast predicting it. Day 3 also has chances of showers playing spoilsport throughout the day.

According to BBC Weather, there is a 98 percent of chance of precipitation throughout the day, including thunderstorms. The temperature will hover between 16 and 17 degrees Celsius and will be chilly throughout.