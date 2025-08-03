Ollie Pope wastes review as Mohammed Siraj traps him plumb lbw on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

India pacer Mohammed Siraj bagged his second wicket of the innings as he removed England skipper Ollie Pope on Day 4 (Sunday, August 3) of the fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The Kennington Oval in London is playing host to the match.The breakthrough came on the third delivery of the 28th over in England’s second innings. Siraj bowled a length delivery outside off that jagged back in sharply off the pitch. Pope attempted to work it to the leg side but missed, and was struck on the knee roll in line with middle and off. Umpire Kumar Dharmasena had no hesitation in raising his finger.Pope reviewed the decision, but ball-tracking showed three reds, confirming a plumb lbw and India’s second breakthrough of the morning.Watch the dismissal here:The English skipper walked back after scoring 27 off 34 balls, including five boundaries. His wicket left England at 106/3 after 27.3 overs.Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna strike for India in the morning session of Day 4India were bowled out for 396 in their second innings on Day 3, with Yashasvi Jaiswal leading the charge with a superb 118. Akash Deep (66), Ravindra Jadeja (53), and Washington Sundar (53) also chipped in with crucial half-centuries, helping set England a target of 374 runs.In response, England looked set to go wicketless at stumps after reaching 50/0 in 13 overs. However, Mohammed Siraj struck in the final over of the day, removing Zak Crawley for 14. England ended the day at 50/1 in 13.5 overs, with Ben Duckett unbeaten on 34.The visitors' bowlers, led by a fiery spell from Siraj, maintained tight lines in the morning session of Day 4 but couldn't make an early breakthrough, as Duckett brought up his fifty. It was Prasidh Krishna who eventually broke the stand, removing the left-hander for 54 with a sharp catch by KL Rahul at second slip in the 23rd over.Siraj continued to bowl with intensity and was finally rewarded as he dismissed England skipper Ollie Pope for 27. At the time of writing, the hosts were 121/3 after 31 overs, still requiring 253 runs to win, with Joe Root (16) and Harry Brook (7) at the crease.