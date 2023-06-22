Ollie Robinson warned by match referee over Usman Khawaja send off in Ashes opener - Reports 

England pacer Ollie Robinson was reportedly close to being reprimanded for his aggressive send-off to Usman Khawaja following his wicket in the first innings of the Ashes opener in Edgbaston, Birmingham. The veteran opener was awarded the player of the match for his exemplary displays while Robinson ended up with five wickets.

The right-arm pacer castled the batter with a yorker to dismiss him for 141 and dished out a send-off filled with expletives. He later defended his actions when questioned during the post-match press conference, stating that such aggressive actions are a common sight in the Ashes.

Andy Pycroft, the match referee issued penalties to both teams for maintaining a slow over rate, as well as Moeen Ali for his use of a drying agent on his hand, but chose not to punish Robinson, and issued a warning instead.

According to sources close to the match officials, it was a 'borderline case'. The source told The Age on the condition of anonymity:

“It was felt to be an exaggerated celebration rather than a send-off."

It was Khawaja who had the last laugh as Australia secured a famous win by two wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match affair. The visitors chased down the 281-run target in the final hour of the contest, courtesy of a captain's knock by Pat Cummins under duress.

Khawaja and Robinson were involved in a verbal altercation during the second innings as well

The veteran opening batter proved to be a thorn for the England side during the second innings as well. He top-scored with 65 runs off 197 deliveries and was at his watchful best while anchoring the fourth innings run chase.

During a drinks break on the final day, there were a few words exchanged, and experienced England seamer James Anderson had to intervene and act as the peacemaker.

Following the end of the contest, Khawaja admitted that he was unaware of Robinson's send-off in the first innings and dismissed the final-day interaction as banter. He said:

"The other day, the crowd was so loud I had no idea. Today (Tuesday) there was nothing much in it. Just a bit of friendly banter. This game was played in pretty good spirits for most of it."

The two rivals will lock horns in the second Ashes Test at Lord's from Wednesday, June 28 onwards. Australia have a 1-0 lead in the series with four matches left to play.

Poll : 0 votes