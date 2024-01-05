Oman schedule 2024 T20 World Cup: Complete Oman match list, dates, venues and timings in IST

Oman have been slotted in Group B of the T20 World Cup 2022 alongside England, Australia, Namibia, and Scotland. The tournament is scheduled to take place in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA) from June 1 onwards.

Oman's World Cup campaign will begin with a clash against Namibia on June 2 at Barbados, which also kickstarts the proceedings in the group. All of Oman's matches have been scheduled to take place in the Caribbean itself.

Oman's second group-stage contest is scheduled against Australia on June 5 at the same venue as their opening encounter.

The side will travel to Antigua and Barbuda to play the remainder of their group matches against Scotland and England on June 9 and June 13, respectively.

Oman pipped several Asian sides like the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to win the 2023 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier in Nepal. They are currently on an eight-match unbeaten run and last tasted defeat on September 19 in the form of a one-run loss against Bahrain.

The nation marked its presence in the 2016 and the 2021 editions of the T20 World Cup but failed to make it past the preliminary group stage.

After missing out on the 2022 edition in Australia, Oman have made a return and will be hopeful of making a statement by upstaging or giving the fight to some of the heavyweights.

Oman's schedule for 2024 T20 World Cup

June 3 - Oman vs Namibia, Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

June 5 - Oman vs Australia, Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

June 9 - Oman vs Scotland, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua and Barbuda

June 13 - Oman vs England, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua and Barbuda

Can Oman get away with a famous win to make things interesting in Group B of the T20 World Cup 2024? Let us know what you think.

