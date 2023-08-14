On this day in 1990, Sachin Tendulkar scored his maiden Test hundred to help India salvage a draw against England

Legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar scored the first of his illustrious 100 international hundreds on August 14, 1990, in a Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester. The then-17-year-old scored 119 runs in 189 deliveries after coming in at No. 6 and saving the Test match for India.

The visitors were handed a daunting 407-run target by the Graham Gooch-led side and were tottering at 109-4 when Tendulkar arrived at the crease. The youngster had only played eight Tests up until then but showed composure and class against a bowling attack that had Devon Malcolm and Angus Fraser.

The right-handed batter forged a crucial unbeaten partnership with Manoj Prabhakar for the seventh wicket. He showed an incredible ability to cut and pull the ball, something which brought him success in the tour of Australia in the near future as well. Tendulkar reached the three-figure mark for the first time in international cricket with a drive down the ground.

His efforts were applauded by the crowd and he walked off the field after coasting India to safety in the crucial contest. Tendulkar had scored a half-century in the first innings and well, and as a result, was adjudged the Player of the Match for his efforts.

"Most of my scoring strokes were in the nature of punches played with minimum risk" - Sachin Tendulkar

India were competitive over the course of the three-match Test series, but Graham Gooch's triple century in the series opener at Lord's was the difference maker. Although England won the series by a 1-0 margin, it brought Sachin Tendulkar into the spotlight. He did not have to wait long for his next hundred, which came in the form of a masterclass in Perth.

Tendulkar reflected on the landmark innings during an interaction with ESPN Cricinfo.

"Most of my scoring strokes were in the nature of punches played with minimum risk. My fifty came up but it did not excite me. The match was far from saved and that was the goal," he said.

"The crowd stood to applaud but I was extremely uncomfortable about acknowledging them. I had never been in that position before and was acutely embarrassed about raising my bat to the stadium," Tendulkar added.

Tendulkar was famously awarded a bottle of champagne for being adjudged the Player of the Match, but he could not consume it as he was still underage. He had to wait until 1998 to eventually open his prize for something which he did almost a decade ago.

England skipper Graham Gooch also remembered the knock fondly.

"It was a brilliant innings by Sachin because when you are trying to save the game, there is pressure about keeping a positive attitude as well as being resolute in defence. To see his team through, it was a great testament to his character, of which we saw for the next 20 years," he said.

Where does Sachin's hundred rank among the several iconic knocks played by Indian batters in England over the years? Let us know what you think.