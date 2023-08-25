England all-rounder Ben Stokes played the innings of his lifetime on the final day of the third Ashes Test on August 25, 2019, to seal an incredible one-wicket win over Australia at Headingley, Leeds. He scored an unbeaten 135 in the fourth innings, helping England chase down a then-record 359 runs to level the series.

England were humiliated in the first innings after being bowled out for 67 and handing Australia a huge lead. The host bowlers put in a strong shift in the second innings, but they were still left with an uphill task. Stokes came into bat at 141-3, with England requiring more than 200 runs.

Australia were strong favorites after picking up the penultimate wicket when England were on 286. However, an unprecedented 76-run last-wicket partnership between Ben Stokes and Jack Leach took the game away from them. The No. 11 scored a famous solitary run while Stokes took on the bowlers from the other end.

Australia squandered the chance to win after burning through a review and with Nathan Lyon missin a straightforward run-out chance. Ultimately, Stokes thrashed Pat Cummins through the off side to seal one of the greatest Ashes wins of all time.

Have a look at the iconic winning moment right here:

The win marked the first time that a team won a Test after being bowled for below 70 runs in the first innings.

"The challenges you face at the highest level, there's nothing better than being there at the end" - Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes' knock comprised 11 fours and eight sixes. He faced 219 balls, where he only scored three runs across the first 67 deliveries while he racked up 74 runs off the last 44 deliveries of his innings.

After being adjudged as Player of the Match, the ace all-rounder said during the post-match presentation:

"The challenges you face at the highest level, there's nothing better than being there at the end. Today has been incredible, still hasn't quite sunk in yet. If it was going to take all day to get the runs, I was prepared to do that. When Leachy came in, I knew we had to go. They might be the most crucial balls he faces in his career, and for him to stand there and do that was amazing."

Expand Tweet

The 2019 Ashes series ended up being a 2-2 draw after Australia took the lead and retained the urn in the fourth Test at Old Trafford, Manchester. England won the final Test at The Oval to level the series and conclude an incredible series.

Headingley dished out yet another magnificent contest in the 2023 Ashes. England defeated Australia by three wickets in a match that went well into the final day.