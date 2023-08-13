On this day: When Rahul Dravid-led Team India registered historic Test series win in England in 2007

Rahul Dravid-led Team India registered a historic 1-0 series win in England on August 13, 2007. That came after the third and last Test between India and England ended in a draw. It was only India’s third series win in England after 1971 and 1986.

The opening Test at Lord’s ended in a draw after India escaped a loss by one wicket, courtesy of MS Dhoni’s 76 off 159. Kevin Pietersen’s century went in vain.

The visitors then fought back to win the second Test by seven wickets in Nottingham as then-England captain Michael Vaughan’s ton went in vain. Zaheer Khan starred with the ball, returning with nine wickets, including second innings fifer.

The third and final Test at the Oval ended in a draw, thanks to a century from Anil Kumble 110* (193). It was the only Test ton of his career.

Zaheer Khan emerged as the player of the series for picking up 18 wickets in the three-match series. Anil Kumble and James Anderson also settled for 14 wickets apiece.

In the batting unit, wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik emerged as Team India’s top scorer with 263 runs in three Tests, including three half-centuries with best score of 91.

Since 2007, India toured England tour times, where they lost thrice and once settled for a draw.

What happened when Team India last toured England?

The last Test series between India and England ended in a 2-2 draw.

The opening Test in Nottingham ended in a draw. Team India then won the second Test in Lord’s by 151 runs, courtesy of KL Rahul’s century and Mohammed Siraj’s eight wickets.

England then bounced back to win the third Test in Leeds by an innings and 76 runs. Joe Root starred with the bat, scoring 121 off 165. Ollie Robinson took a second innings fifer.

Team India fought back to beat the hosts by 157 runs at the Oval. Rohit Sharma stepped up with 127 off 256 balls. The visitors took a 2-1 lead against England under Virat Kohli in 2021.

Rohit Sharma, however, lost the rescheduled fifth Test (due to COVID-19) against Ben Stokes-led side by seven wickets. The hosts chased down 378 in the fourth innings.