"Once in a generation player" - Fans react as Ben Stokes slams 76-ball hundred in 3rd ODI vs New Zealand at The Oval

Ben Stokes warmed up for the ODI Cricket World Cup in India with a sparkling century off just 76 deliveries in the 3rd ODI between England and New Zealand at The Oval in London on Wednesday, September 13.

Having reversed his retirement from the format to make himself available for the marquee event, Stokes has taken little time to reiterate his worth to the setup even if it is as a pure batter alone. After a dogged half-century in the first game of this four-match series, he has backed it up with a superbly paced hundred.

Stokes walked in with the score reading 13/2 in the fourth over. He made merry in the company of Dawid Malan as the duo ransacked plenty of runs on a flat deck, leaving New Zealand's bowlers clueless.

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) as they were awestruck by Stokes' belligerent innings that saw him get to his fourth ODI ton off a mere 76 deliveries.

Here are some of the reactions:

Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan clobber hapless Blackcaps in 3rd ODI

England lost another toss and were asked to bat first in the third ODI against New Zealand.

It took Trent Boult one delivery to strike as Jonny Bairstow departed for a golden duck. Joe Root's poor series continued as he played onto his stumps for just four runs.

That's when Stokes joined opener Dawid Malan as the duo took their time initially to rebuild the innings. A steady partnership followed, and with the pitch having plenty of runs written all over it, the duo upped the ante and notched up their respective half-centuries.

Stokes played the role of the primary aggressor and blitzed along to deal in fours and sixes alone. He took a particular liking to left-arm spinner Rachin Ravindra and continually deposited him into the stands, leaving Blackcaps skipper Tom Latham searching for answers.

A punch down the ground off Glenn Phillips' bowling saw Stokes raise his century off his 76th delivery before he looked up to the heavens in appreciation of his late father Gerard. He posted a partnership of 199 for the third wicket with Malan, who was dismissed by Boult for a chanceless 95-ball 96 himself.

At the time of writing, England are 276/3 in 36 overs with Stokes unbeaten on 128 off 92 deliveries. Skipper Jos Buttler is batting alongside him on 36, and with enough power-hitters to follow, 400 looks a realistic total for the hosts.

Does Ben Stokes' return make England the favorites for the 2023 World Cup? Have your say in the comments section below!

