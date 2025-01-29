"Once in a generation player" - Fans react as Steve Smith smashes 35th Test ton, completes 10,000 runs in 1st SL vs AUS Test 2025

Steve Smith starred with the bat for Australia on Day 1 of the opening Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka in Galle on Wednesday, January 29. The right-handed batter brought up his 35th Test ton off 179 balls, an innings laced with one six and 10 boundaries.

With the ton, Smith went past Pakistan’s Younis Khan, India’s Sunil Gavaskar, West Indies' Brian Lara, and Sri Lanka’s Mahela Jayawardene to be seventh on the list for most Test tons.

Among Australians, former captain Ricky Ponting has the most tons (41). Overall, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar has the most hundreds in Tests (51). Former South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis has 45 Test centuries.

Among the fab four, Smith is behind only former England captain Joe Root (36 tons). Meanwhile, Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli have 33 and 30 centuries respectively.

During the century, Smith also completed 10,000 runs in Tests (115th Test). Among Aussies, he joined Ponting (13,378), Allan Border (11,174), and Steve Waugh (10,927) as batters with over 10,000 runs in the format. Overall, Tendulkar has the most Test runs, amassing 15,921 in 200 Tests.

Smith recently smashed two centuries against India in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Australia won the five-match series by a 3-1 margin to reclaim the trophy after 10 years.

Fans on X lauded Smith for his 35th Test ton. One user wrote:

"10000+ runs. 56+ average. 35 Hundreds. STEVE SMITH, ONCE IN A GENERATION PLAYER."

Another user wrote:

"What an incredible achievement by Steve Smith, a true cricket legend!"

A third user added:

"Steve Smith’s conversion record is incredible. 35 Test hundreds and 41 50’s! A momentous day in his career."

Here are a few more reactions:

Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja's centuries help Australia dominate Sri Lanka on Day 1

Centuries from Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja helped Australia dominate Sri Lanka in the series opener on Day 1.

At the time of writing, the tourists are 330/2, with Smith (104 off 188) and Khawaja (147 off 210) at the crease. The duo have put on an unbeaten 195-run partnership for the third wicket.

Travis Head smashed 57 runs off 40 balls, including one six and 10 boundaries. He shared a 92-run stand with Khawaja for the opening wicket. Prabath Jayasuriya and Jeffrey Vandersay scalped one wicket each for the Islanders.

Follow the SL vs AUS 1st Test live score and updates here.

